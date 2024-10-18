Hearts are still searching for their first win of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season and they’ll be hoping for a positive start to Neil Critchley’s time in charge. The former Blackpool and QPR manager was brought to the club earlier this week as Steven Naismith’s permanent replacement.

The Jambos have earned just two points from two draws so far this season and will be desperate to secure a positive result against St Mirren, after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Aberdeen before the international break. Hearts are bottom of the Premiership table but just three behind rivals Hibs.

As Hearts prepare for their first game under Critchley, we’ve taken a look at his squad options. Using the latest fitness reports, we’ve rounded up the Hearts and St Mirren injury news for their clash at Tynecastle on Saturday.

1 . Out: Jorge Grant (Hearts) Suspended after being sent off against Aberdeen. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Out: Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts) No timeline has been specified for his return from a hamstring injury. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Out: Gerald Taylor (Hearts) Taylor will be out for an extensive period of time with a knee injury. | SNS Group Photo Sales