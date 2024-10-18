Hearts vs St Mirren injury updates: 6 out and 3 doubts ahead of Scottish Premiership clash

By Georgia Goulding
Published 18th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST

The latest injury updates for Hearts’ upcoming league clash.

Hearts are still searching for their first win of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season and they’ll be hoping for a positive start to Neil Critchley’s time in charge. The former Blackpool and QPR manager was brought to the club earlier this week as Steven Naismith’s permanent replacement.

The Jambos have earned just two points from two draws so far this season and will be desperate to secure a positive result against St Mirren, after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Aberdeen before the international break. Hearts are bottom of the Premiership table but just three behind rivals Hibs.

As Hearts prepare for their first game under Critchley, we’ve taken a look at his squad options. Using the latest fitness reports, we’ve rounded up the Hearts and St Mirren injury news for their clash at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Suspended after being sent off against Aberdeen.

1. Out: Jorge Grant (Hearts)

Suspended after being sent off against Aberdeen. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
No timeline has been specified for his return from a hamstring injury.

2. Out: Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts)

No timeline has been specified for his return from a hamstring injury. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Taylor will be out for an extensive period of time with a knee injury.

3. Out: Gerald Taylor (Hearts)

Taylor will be out for an extensive period of time with a knee injury. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
An unspecified injury will keep him sidelined 'for the next few weeks'.

4. Out: Yutaro Oda (Hearts)

An unspecified injury will keep him sidelined 'for the next few weeks'. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:St MirrenScottish Premiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice