Hearts vs Tottenham: All the action after Jambos shown ruthless side of Spurs in 5-1 loss
Hearts suffered a 5-1 defeat to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in their latest pre-season match.
The Jambos headed into this clash off the back of a friendly with Leyton Orient at the weekend, but this was another step up in quality against some A-list stars. Brennan Johnson put Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead at the break but Hearts more than matched Spurs for 45 minutes.
Lawrence Shankland levelled the game less than 60 seconds after coming on as a sub. But soon the visitors took control of the game and goals from Will Lankshear, Mikey Moore, Djed Spence and Ashley Phillips made it a convincing win for Tottenham.
A closed door friendly awaits Hearts next but they are back at Tynecastle in August for the start of the season against Rangers. Look back on all the action from this game below and check out our player ratings on the Edinburgh Evening News website.
Hearts vs Tottenham LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live text for Hearts vs Tottenham.
It’s a clash fans have been looking forward to in Gorgie given the calibre of opposition. Stick with us for the team news coming up very soon.
Hearts team news vs Spurs
Hearts XI vs Tottenham: Gordon; Kent, Oyegoke, Grant, Oda, Devlin, Rowles, Forrest, Dhanda, Tagawa, Taylor
Subs: Clark, Fulton, Halkett, Shankland, McKay, Spittal, Denholm, Nelson, Tait, Dall, Sandlands, Musa Drj, Gillies, Wilson.
Spurs team to take on Hearts
Tottenham XI vs Hearts: Austin, Porro, Gray, Skipp, Donley, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son, Solomon
Subs: Whiteman, Gunther, Spence, Royal, Phillips, Robson, Hall, John, Bergvall, Devine, Moore, Santiago, Lankshear, Werner, Veliz, Scarlett.
Well, it’ll be some test for Hearts in the first half especially.
The Jambos are taking on some of the top Spurs names in Son, Maddison and co. This will really test their mettle ahead of returning to Europe later this summer.
Oyegoke verdict
New signings Daniel Oyegoke starts and has provided his verdict on his Hearts switch.
He said: “When I looked at my options, for me, Hearts was the best step for me to kick on, develop and play more football. There are a lot of players that have played in the league and gone on to do really well and others who are still in the league. It’s a good league and a place I was excited to come to.
“I’m physically capable. I’m good and calm on the ball. It helps me to play those different positions and it also helps the manager. I’m comfortable at right-back or right centre-back, as long as I’m on the pitch, then I’m happy.
Spurs team to face the Jambos
Spurs XI: Austin, Porro, Gray, Skipp, Donley, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son, Solomon.
Subs: Whiteman, Gunter, Spence, Royal, Phillips, Robson, Hall, John, Bergvall, Devine, Moore, Santiago, Lankshear, Werner, Veliz, Scarlett.
This is the first time Hearts have faced off against Spurs since their Europa League play-off battle.
But who was in the mix on that night at White Hart Lane?
20 minutes to kick off
Atmosphere building nicely inside the ground.
An immediate return to Tynecastle for Nick Montgomery, who was sacked as Hibs manager last season, now a first-team coach with Spurs.
Looks as if the stadium will be fairly full, with Spurts bolstering a strong away following. First half especially will be intriguing to see how Hearts match up with the elite.
Back in the mix
The talisman is back after a break following international duty with Scotland.
Fans will hope to get a glimpse of the star at some stage during proceedings here.
Action ahead
Here come the teams!
Craig Gordon and Son Heung-Min lead the players onto the park as legends are given a guard of honour by both sets of fans.
This is the one they are calling the Dave Mackay derby.
Kick-off!
We are off and running here at Tynecastle after a moment to remember Dave Mackay.
Hearts shooting towards the Spurs fans for the first half.
Early impression
Like it was going to be anything else.
The way Tottenham have moved the ball in the first minute is so simple yet so fast. It’s players operating at the highest level even in a game like this.
Hearts will really need to be on their game here.
Making a move
That’s great play from Taylor on the right for Hearts.
He intercepts a loose Spurs pass and goes galloping from his right-back slot to the final third.
Pass to Tagawa leads to an offside but that’s some good play from one of the new recruits.
Opening appears
Hearts appear to have taken some confidence from Taylor’s interception.
They play it nicely out from the back and the ball makes its way to Dhanda. His pass back into Devlin has the midfielder shooting just over. Decent move by the hosts and the game’s first opening.
In and out
If there’s a game to test yourself out from the back this is it.
The relentless Spurs pressing machine are looking to win the ball high while Hearts aim to play out from the back.
It’s resulting in a few loose passes but nothing calamitous. Doing it well and without damage against this team would show they can implement it against anyone, certainly domestically, if conducted properly.
Chances aplenty
There are openings going forward here for Hearts.
Dhanda is enjoying some good space on the ball, with Forrest the latest to latch onto one of his passes.
He’s playing just off Tagawa, who’s operating as a lone forward.
Almost moment
Dodgy moment at the back by Spurs caused by a Hearts press.
New signing Archie Gray tries to play out from the back and passes back to keeper Austin.
He wants nothing to do with it and cannons the ball out for a corner. Doesn’t lead to much but an awkward moment there.
Impressive Taylor
The Costa Rican is really making a good impression here.
A fizzing ball across the box looks destined to have Solomon tap it home but he slides across to avert danger and put the ball out for a corner.
Going forward and at the back, best player on the pitch in the opening quarter.
