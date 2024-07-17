Hearts vs Tottenham: All the action after Jambos shown ruthless side of Spurs in 5-1 loss

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 17th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 20:58 BST
Hearts host Tottenham this evening
Hearts host Tottenham this evening | SNS Group
Hearts take on Tottenham this evening in a friendly.

Hearts suffered a 5-1 defeat to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur in their latest pre-season match.

The Jambos headed into this clash off the back of a friendly with Leyton Orient at the weekend, but this was another step up in quality against some A-list stars. Brennan Johnson put Ange Postecoglou’s side ahead at the break but Hearts more than matched Spurs for 45 minutes.

Lawrence Shankland levelled the game less than 60 seconds after coming on as a sub. But soon the visitors took control of the game and goals from Will Lankshear, Mikey Moore, Djed Spence and Ashley Phillips made it a convincing win for Tottenham.

A closed door friendly awaits Hearts next but they are back at Tynecastle in August for the start of the season against Rangers. Look back on all the action from this game below and check out our player ratings on the Edinburgh Evening News website.

Hearts vs Tottenham LIVE!

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 18:01 BST

Hello and welcome to our live text for Hearts vs Tottenham.

It’s a clash fans have been looking forward to in Gorgie given the calibre of opposition. Stick with us for the team news coming up very soon.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 18:08 BST

Hearts team news vs Spurs

Hearts XI vs Tottenham: Gordon; Kent, Oyegoke, Grant, Oda, Devlin, Rowles, Forrest, Dhanda, Tagawa, Taylor

Subs: Clark, Fulton, Halkett, Shankland, McKay, Spittal, Denholm, Nelson, Tait, Dall, Sandlands, Musa Drj, Gillies, Wilson.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 18:11 BST

Spurs team to take on Hearts

Tottenham XI vs Hearts: Austin, Porro, Gray, Skipp, Donley, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son, Solomon

Subs: Whiteman, Gunther, Spence, Royal, Phillips, Robson, Hall, John, Bergvall, Devine, Moore, Santiago, Lankshear, Werner, Veliz, Scarlett.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 18:17 BSTUpdated 18:18 BST

Major test

Well, it’ll be some test for Hearts in the first half especially.

The Jambos are taking on some of the top Spurs names in Son, Maddison and co. This will really test their mettle ahead of returning to Europe later this summer.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 18:20 BSTUpdated 18:21 BST

Oyegoke verdict

SNS

New signings Daniel Oyegoke starts and has provided his verdict on his Hearts switch.

He said: “When I looked at my options, for me, Hearts was the best step for me to kick on, develop and play more football. There are a lot of players that have played in the league and gone on to do really well and others who are still in the league. It’s a good league and a place I was excited to come to.

“I’m physically capable. I’m good and calm on the ball. It helps me to play those different positions and it also helps the manager. I’m comfortable at right-back or right centre-back, as long as I’m on the pitch, then I’m happy.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 18:22 BST

Spurs team to face the Jambos

Spurs XI: Austin, Porro, Gray, Skipp, Donley, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son, Solomon.

Subs: Whiteman, Gunter, Spence, Royal, Phillips, Robson, Hall, John, Bergvall, Devine, Moore, Santiago, Lankshear, Werner, Veliz, Scarlett.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 18:38 BST

Europa League play-off round action in 2011/12 is when they last metEuropa League play-off round action in 2011/12 is when they last met
Europa League play-off round action in 2011/12 is when they last met | SNS Group

This is the first time Hearts have faced off against Spurs since their Europa League play-off battle.

But who was in the mix on that night at White Hart Lane?

Find out HERE

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 18:42 BST

20 minutes to kick off

Atmosphere building nicely inside the ground.

An immediate return to Tynecastle for Nick Montgomery, who was sacked as Hibs manager last season, now a first-team coach with Spurs.

Looks as if the stadium will be fairly full, with Spurts bolstering a strong away following. First half especially will be intriguing to see how Hearts match up with the elite.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 18:49 BST

Back in the mix

SNS Group

The talisman is back after a break following international duty with Scotland.

Fans will hope to get a glimpse of the star at some stage during proceedings here.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 18:58 BST

Action ahead

Here come the teams!

Craig Gordon and Son Heung-Min lead the players onto the park as legends are given a guard of honour by both sets of fans.

This is the one they are calling the Dave Mackay derby.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 19:05 BST

Kick-off!

We are off and running here at Tynecastle after a moment to remember Dave Mackay.

Hearts shooting towards the Spurs fans for the first half.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 19:07 BST

Early impression

Like it was going to be anything else.

The way Tottenham have moved the ball in the first minute is so simple yet so fast. It’s players operating at the highest level even in a game like this.

Hearts will really need to be on their game here.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 19:09 BST

Making a move

That’s great play from Taylor on the right for Hearts.

He intercepts a loose Spurs pass and goes galloping from his right-back slot to the final third.

Pass to Tagawa leads to an offside but that’s some good play from one of the new recruits.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 19:10 BST

Opening appears

Hearts appear to have taken some confidence from Taylor’s interception.

They play it nicely out from the back and the ball makes its way to Dhanda. His pass back into Devlin has the midfielder shooting just over. Decent move by the hosts and the game’s first opening.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 19:13 BST

In and out

If there’s a game to test yourself out from the back this is it.

The relentless Spurs pressing machine are looking to win the ball high while Hearts aim to play out from the back.

It’s resulting in a few loose passes but nothing calamitous. Doing it well and without damage against this team would show they can implement it against anyone, certainly domestically, if conducted properly.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 19:16 BST

Chances aplenty

There are openings going forward here for Hearts.

Dhanda is enjoying some good space on the ball, with Forrest the latest to latch onto one of his passes.

He’s playing just off Tagawa, who’s operating as a lone forward.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 19:18 BSTUpdated 19:19 BST

Almost moment

Dodgy moment at the back by Spurs caused by a Hearts press.

New signing Archie Gray tries to play out from the back and passes back to keeper Austin.

He wants nothing to do with it and cannons the ball out for a corner. Doesn’t lead to much but an awkward moment there.

Wed, 17 Jul, 2024, 19:20 BST

Impressive Taylor

The Costa Rican is really making a good impression here.

A fizzing ball across the box looks destined to have Solomon tap it home but he slides across to avert danger and put the ball out for a corner.

Going forward and at the back, best player on the pitch in the opening quarter.

