Georgia Hunter wants Hearts to be seen as one of the best sides in the division as she prepares to take on her first full season as official club captain.

The Edinburgh side’s dramatic size through the SWPL1 is not one to be ignored. Since manager Eva Olid took over Hearts, they have risen from the bottom of the table all the way to fourth, a record-breaking position for the club. However, the Jam Tarts don’t want to stop there with Hunter determined to see her side become one of the best in the division.

“Our aim is to compete with the top three teams,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “When people talk about the top sides in the division, we want to be included in that. With the talent and the players that we have, we can definitely do that. Over preseason, we have felt really good, and the new girls have come in, worked hard and are great people. The atmosphere is really good at Hearts are the moment. I am really excited to just keep building on that throughout the league.”

This optimism isn’t unfounded by the 22-year-old. Hearts have continued to impress against the big three over the last 12 months and even picked up two draws against Rangers last season, their first-ever points against the Glaswegians. Now, as the new campaign kicks off, Hearts' next task is to build on their previous success. So far, the Jam Tarts have shown no signs of slowing down after defeating Hamilton 4-0 on the opening day.

This season is also Hunter’s first full campaign as Hearts’ official captain. The defender took over the armband permanently in January after Mariel Kaney retired and was one of the club’s major players last season. With Hearts seemingly not slowing down any time soon, Hunter is currently loving life at her club.