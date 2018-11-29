Hearts warn Section N fans they face banning orders for standing during games

Hearts have written to fans warning of banning orders or possible section closures if they continue to stand during games.

Season-ticket holders seated in Wheatfield Lower Section G and Main Stand Lower Section N at Tynecastle received an email outlining the club’s concerns of persisting standing.

Following the Edinburgh derby against Hibs in October, which was marred by crowd disorder, the club released a statement in which owner Ann Budge warned supporters they could face lifetime bans for unacceptable conduct within Tynecastle Park.

The match saw Hibs boss Neil Lennon hit by a coin thrown from the home support and Hearts goalkeeper struck by a Hibs fan, while flares were thrown onto the pitch and set off in the stands.

The club decided to suspend the sale of matchday tckets in Section N and warned anyone caught bringing pyrotechnics into the ground would receive a lifetime ban. In the statement, Budge also stated that either an indefinite or lifetime ban would be considered for any supporter “singing or chanting any song or flying any flag which is recognised as being sectarian, racist or political in its intent”.

Fans sitting in the Wheatfield Lower Section G and Main Stand Lower Section N were also sent an email regarding fans standing in those areas.

A second email was sent on Thursday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash against Rangers with the club noting an improvement Section Lower G. However, with the issue persisting in Lower Section N, the club have told supporters that they may “consider more radical options”.

The email said: “At the Kilmarnock match, we increased the number of stewards in these areas. While there was an improvement in Wheatfield Section Lower G, there was little attention paid to the pre-match guidance from the Club, or to stewards on the day, by those in the Main Stand Lower Section N.

“If this behaviour persists and stewards continue to be ignored, we will be left with no choice but to consider more radical options, such as banning orders or potentially closing those sections completely and reallocating seating elsewhere in the stadium.

“We fully recognise that this problem is created by a small minority of supporters and assure you that the club will continue its efforts to address the issue in an attempt to avoid the steps outlined above. However, we do need your help and cooperation to solve this problem.”

