Hearts weekly wages according to famous video game

Hearts are in the mix for third spot in the Scottish Premiership, but how does their wage bill compare to their top-tier rivals? The battle for third place looks set to be a close one this season, with only a few points separating numerous teams.

The top two have already pulled away, and both Celtic and Rangers have big budgets for that, but are Hearts the third best payers in the league? While we don't know each player's wage for certain, FM tend to be pretty accurate when it comes to wages. With that in mind, we have put together a Premiership table based on FM24 wages to see where Hearts rank. Take a look below.