Hearts weekly wages according to famous video game

Here are the Hearts weekly wages according to a famous video game

By Jamie Kemble , Mark Carruthers
Published 25th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 25th Dec 2023, 07:01 GMT

Hearts are in the mix for third spot in the Scottish Premiership, but how does their wage bill compare to their top-tier rivals? The battle for third place looks set to be a close one this season, with only a few points separating numerous teams.

The top two have already pulled away, and both Celtic and Rangers have big budgets for that, but are Hearts the third best payers in the league? While we don't know each player's wage for certain, FM tend to be pretty accurate when it comes to wages. With that in mind, we have put together a Premiership table based on FM24 wages to see where Hearts rank. Take a look below.

FM24 weekly wage: £1,500

1. Alan Forrest

FM24 weekly wage: £1,500 Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
FM24 weekly wage: £2,000

2. Michael McGovern

FM24 weekly wage: £2,000 Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
FM24 weekly wage: £2,000

3. Nathaniel Atkinson

FM24 weekly wage: £2,000 Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
FM24 weekly wage: £2,000

4. Peter Haring

FM24 weekly wage: £2,000 Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
