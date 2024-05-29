Hearts welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Tynecastle for a glamour friendly

The English Premier League club are heading to Edinburgh in July

Hearts will host English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at Tynecastle Park in a glamour friendly as part of the Edinburgh club’s 150th anniversary celebrations. Ange Postecoglou will return to Scotland with Spurs on Wednesday 17 July for a 7.45pm kick-off, a game which is sure to capture the imagination of supporters.

Hearts are celebrating their sesquicentennial this year and are organising a busy summer schedule. They will spend a week at a training camp in Tenerife, then play Leyton Orient at Tynecastle on 13 July before travelling to England to face Fleetwood Town on 27 July.

The match against Spurs will be by far their most high-profile pre-season fixture. The two clubs share rich histories and both can name the legendary Dave Mackay among their former players. They last met in the Europa League play-off back in 2011, which saw Tottenham win 5-0 at Tynecastle before a 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane.

In a statement, Hearts said: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm that Tottenham Hotspur will visit Tynecastle Park in a friendly match this summer, presented by LNER, as our 150th anniversary celebrations continue. We welcome the Premier League side to Gorgie on Wednesday 17th July in a 7pm kick-off as both teams step up their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

“Hearts and Spurs share a rich history together, with the capital clubs’ first meeting coming in 1901 as the sides played out a 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane in a World Championship match between the Scottish and English Cup winners. Most keenly however, is the deep affection held by the two clubs for the legendary Dave Mackay. A player still remembered in reverential terms in both Edinburgh and London.

“Recruited as a 16-year-old, Dave was at the core of a relentlessly successful Hearts side that claimed all of Scotland’s domestic honours across four years, with Mackay skippering the golden squad of 1957-58 which lifted the championship - scoring 132 goals and conceding just 29.

“Spurs secured his services in 1959 for a £32,000 fee and quickly went on to write his name into the folklore of both Tottenham and the English game: in 268 league appearances he won the league championship, three FA Cups, one European Cup Winners' Cup and two FA Charity Shields.