Hearts: who are the three youngsters named on the bench?

Mackenzie Kirk, Luke Rathie and Macaulay Tait were the three youngsters named among the substitutes. None of them has played first-tewam football for Hearts before.

Mackenzie Kirk

Like father like son, the son of former Hearts striker and coach Andy Kirk plays up front. Aged 17, he was on the bench for the under-18s´ Scottish Youth Cup semi-final win over Inverness last month.

Macaulay Tait, Luke Rathie and Mackenzie Kirk arrive for first-team duty ahead of the Scottish Cup tie against St Mirren

Luke Rathie

The midfielder, who will turn 18 next week. He came through the ranks at Edinburgh City and signed for Hearts last summer.

Macaulay Tait

Still just 16, he plays at left-back but can also operate further forward in midfield and also joined Hearts last summer. Doesn’t turn 17 until August.

