Hearts: who are the three youngsters named on the bench?
Injuries forced Hearts boss Robbie Neilson to name three under-18 players on the bench against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup.
Mackenzie Kirk, Luke Rathie and Macaulay Tait were the three youngsters named among the substitutes. None of them has played first-tewam football for Hearts before.
Mackenzie Kirk
Like father like son, the son of former Hearts striker and coach Andy Kirk plays up front. Aged 17, he was on the bench for the under-18s´ Scottish Youth Cup semi-final win over Inverness last month.
Luke Rathie
The midfielder, who will turn 18 next week. He came through the ranks at Edinburgh City and signed for Hearts last summer.
Macaulay Tait
Still just 16, he plays at left-back but can also operate further forward in midfield and also joined Hearts last summer. Doesn’t turn 17 until August.