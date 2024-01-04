Hearts win their appeal as the Scottish FA review Alan Forrest's punishment for diving
A hearing took place at Hampden Park earlier today
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Scottish Football Association have upheld Hearts' appeal against Alan Forrest's yellow card for diving against Ross County. A fast track tribunal hearing at Hampden Park earlier today determined that the winger was wrongly cautioned last Saturday and the punishment has been rescinded.
Hearts officials studied multiple video replays of the incident after the 2-2 draw at Tynecastle Park and decided earlier this week to appeal referee Alan Muir's decision. SFA disciplinary rules allow yellow cards for simulation to be challenged through official channels, and the Edinburgh club have now succeeded in clearing Forrest's name.
He went down inside the County penalty area following a second-half challenge by the visiting goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Forrest ran through on goal and touched the ball past Laidlaw, who was outraged when the player fell to the ground. Muir decided against awarding Hearts a penalty - the game was goalless at the time - and promptly booked Forrest for diving. Video replays showed contact between Laidlaw's right leg and the winger's left ankle.
The VAR system during the match was operated by David Munro, who deemed Muir correct in his decision to caution Forrest. The SFA have now reviewed the incident and agreed that the yellow card should be erased from Forrest's record.