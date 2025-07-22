Hearts winger Alexandros Kyziridis is ready to fight after Takis Fyssas advice

Greek winger ready for the Scottish Premiership after transfer from Slovakia

Alexandros Kyziridis announced himself to Hearts supporters with a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Stirling Albion. The Premier Sports Cup is a gentle introduction to Scottish football for now, but the Greek winger stressed he is ready for proper battles commencing.

A minor injury prevented Kyziridis featuring in any of Hearts’ first two Group E ties following his arrival from the Slovakian club Zemplín Michalovce. At Forthbank, he offered a hint of what is to come with a repertoire of dribbling runs, crosses and shots at goal. Exactly the type of wide player supporters like ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season.

“I'm really happy, but not too much because I could score more goals on Saturday,” said Kyziridis. “Okay, this is football, sometimes it goes in, sometimes not. First of all, I'm happy because we won the game and we lost zero goals, so this is the most important for our team.

“I was waiting a lot for this, for this moment just to play, to enjoy my job, to enjoy what I'm doing. I waited two games but now I'm back, I'm 100 per cent healthy and I'm here to help the team. I'm here to give everything for this team, for these fans, for my team-mates, for the coaching staff, for everyone.

“Before I came here I was watching the games, so I see how the fans are and how the team is. I knew some team-mates before I came. Not the names because it was hard, to be fair, to learn the names. Now I know everyone. In the beginning, I had a little bit of a problem with the accent. It was hard for me but now I think I'm good, and at least I can understand 100 per cent of everything.”

One player was more difficult to decipher than others. “The hardest? My brother Stu [Findlay]. Oh my god. Yeah, this guy,” said Kyziridis. To ensure he wasn’t totally alien to Tynecastle culture, the 24-year-old’s agent sought advice from a certain Takis Fyssas. If there is one Greek who knows how to succeed in Gorgie, it is the legendary former left-back.

Hearts transfer influenced by Takis Fyssas

“My agent spoke with with Takis Fyssas. He said that I have to go here. I have to come. So I trust him and I came here,” said Kyziridis. “He said just to enjoy what I'm doing. To enjoy every training session, every game. And this is what I'm trying to do every day - to be better and better. Every league has different things so you need to adapt. I believe that I will adapt fast and I will give my 100 per cent every game.”

The physicality of Scottish football has already made an impression. “Yeah, I was expecting this - that it will be more running, more fights. I'm ready to fight, I'm ready to run, and I'm ready to give everything,” stressed Kyziridis. “When you have one offer from such a huge club, you cannot say ‘no’. I like the project. I like Scottish football, the way the fans celebrate every game. This was what I was thinking before I said ‘yes’. It was a very easy decision and I'm really happy that I made this decision.”

Alongside fellow new recruit Claudio Braga, Kyziridis performs a specific celebration after scoring. Hearts fans saw this on Saturday as the player covered his own face with his other arm outstretched. The biggest surprise is the source of the routine. “It was not some special reason,” explained Kyziridis. “I was with my wife and we discussed things because I was struggling when I was in Hungary, I was struggling to score goal. So I had the feeling one day before the game that I would score. And then I was discussing with my wife what celebration should I do? She gave me this celebration and, because I scored, I kept it.”

He is now seeking to please a new manager in Derek McInnes. “He gave me the freedom to do my stuff, what I am able to do, and also to defend,” said the player. “I don't like to speak so much about what the fans will expect from me. I'm just here to show every game in the field and not to talk. The fans are good for the players to get confidence. It’s very helpful.”