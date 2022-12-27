Hearts without three key men for St Johnstone trip but Stephen Humphrys is back training

Both defenders suffered injuries against Dundee United on Saturday, Halkett sustaining a knee knock and Kingsley concussion. Goalkeeper Gordon’s double leg break will sideline him until next season and manager Robbie Neilson must reorganise his back line as a consequence. Zander Clark is poised to start in goal against his former club.

Humphrys, the on-loan Wigan Athletic forward, hasn’t played since October 22 because of a persistent ankle problem but is now able to take part in training sessions again. “We had Stephen Humphrys training today. He probably won’t make the game on Wednesday, though,” Neilson told the Hearts website. “Stephen Kingsley has his concussion, and it looks like Halkett will be out as well. We have a good squad here though and I’m sure the guys will step in and do well.

“It [McDiarmid Park] is always a difficult place to go. Historically, we’ve not had a great record there and that is something we need to try and change. In comparison to last season, it looks like they [St Johnstone] have more goals and legs in their team. They’re sitting just below us in the league, and we need to make sure we start kicking on now and picking up the points. It’s a game we are really looking forward to and one that we want to try take three points in and that can take us into the derby on Monday.”

Neilson confirmed that Gordon is already planning his comeback from a broken fibula and tibia. “It’s devastating for everyone. I have known Craig for a long time personally. He is a fighter. He has fought back from a serious injury with his knee previously and I expect him to do the same this time.

“I have been up to see him a couple of times in the hospital already. He is coming out today and he is already talking about timescales and trying to get himself back, so that shows the nature of his character, and we will do everything we can to help him. It was a real horrible incident and a really difficult night, but he is a fighter and I’m sure he’ll get back.

“He is probably the best player Hearts have ever produced. He has come through the academy, played at the highest level and on the international stage. He is also a great guy, but I know what he’s like and he’ll be back stronger and fitter than ever.”

Lawrence Shankland needs just five more goals to equal John Robertson’s Hearts record of 20 goals in a season, which has stood for more than 30 years. He scored his 15th of the campaign against former club United at the weekend. “I played with Robbo towards the end of his career,” explained Neilson. “He was an unbelievable finisher and an unbelievable Hearts man. For somebody to match his goals tally over a season is outstanding because that record has been intact for a number of years.

Hearts players Stephen Humphrys, Josh Ginnelly and Nathaniel Atkinson training at Riccarton.