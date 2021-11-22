Hearts Women earn second successive victory as Hibs held by Spartans

Eva Olid helped her side pick up their third victory of the campaign. Picture: SNS

Lia Tweedie came off the bench to fire in the only goal of the game in what was a thoroughly dominant performance by Eva Olid’s visitors, who had the chances to make this win a lot more comfortable.

With eight minutes remaining, Tweedie made up for the earlier profligacy of her team-mates by receiving a throw-in, holding off her marker and firing low into the net from the edge of the area.

The three points mean Hearts are up into sixth place in SWPL 1, while Accies stay retooted to the bottom.

The team have now picked up more wins, points and goals than they did in the entirety of last season. The young squad finished bottom of the table but avoided relegation after an agreement to scrap promotion from SWPL 2 at the beginning of the campaign. It’s back on the table for this term but it’s looking increasingly likely Hearts won’t have to worry themselves with it.

Meanwhile, Hibs had a disappointing result on Sunday, drawing 0-0 with Spartans at Ainslie Park.

Dean Gibson’s girls had numerous chances to get themselves ahead in the first half, but other than an Amy Muir strike off the underside of the crossbar they didn’t create too much in the second period as Spartans’ defensive discipline frustrated the pre-match favourites.

Hibs are almost in a league of their own in fourth place, sitting seven points off Celtic in third and six ahead of Motherwell in fifth.

The draw pushes Spartans above Partick Thistle into seventh.

