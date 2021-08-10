Hearts Women hit with punishments after ineligible players 'mistake' in League Cup

Hearts Women's side have been punished for listing ineligible players for cup tie. Picture: SNS

The team defeated the Saints 1-0 at Oriam on Sunday thanks to a goal from Lia Tweedie.

However, the result has been reverted to a 3-0 win for St Johnstone due to the infraction, while the club have been hit with a £200 fine.

“Heart of Midlothian Football Club accepts the sanctions issued to Hearts Women for listing ineligible players in their League Cup victory over St Johnstone on Sunday,” a club statement said.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The club has been fined £200 and the result of the match has been reverted to a 3-0 St Johnstone victory.

“This was a genuine mistake made by human error and new procedures have been put in place to make sure it is not repeated.

“The club would like to apologise to the SWPL, to St Johnstone and to our own players for this incident.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.