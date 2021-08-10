Hearts Women hit with punishments after ineligible players 'mistake' in League Cup
Hearts Women have accepted punishments for listing ineligible players in Sunday's League Cup win over St Johnstone.
The team defeated the Saints 1-0 at Oriam on Sunday thanks to a goal from Lia Tweedie.
However, the result has been reverted to a 3-0 win for St Johnstone due to the infraction, while the club have been hit with a £200 fine.
“Heart of Midlothian Football Club accepts the sanctions issued to Hearts Women for listing ineligible players in their League Cup victory over St Johnstone on Sunday,” a club statement said.
“The club has been fined £200 and the result of the match has been reverted to a 3-0 St Johnstone victory.
“This was a genuine mistake made by human error and new procedures have been put in place to make sure it is not repeated.
“The club would like to apologise to the SWPL, to St Johnstone and to our own players for this incident.”