Hearts Women learn opponents for Scottish Cup semi-final after Tuesday's draw

Eva Olid’s side made the final four for the first time in the club’s history with a 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock on Friday evening.

Maria McAneny netted twice for the hosts. It remains to be seen whether the Celtic youngster will be able to play against her parent club. Fellow loanee Rebecca McAllister is cup-tied having appeared for the Glasgow side in their third-round victory against Edinburgh City.

Glasgow City drew Partick Thistle in the other semi-final. Both matches will be played at the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, 1 May. Ticket details will be announced in due course.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eva Olid's squad will have a tough task against Celtic in the semi-final. Picture: Stephen Dobson

It will be a tough task for Olid’s squad to reach the final. Celtic are a professional club, while Hearts recently announced their progression to a semi-professional status as they look to bring in more experienced players this summer to compliment a youthful, yet talented, squad. Six members of the Hearts first-team were included in Pauline Hamill’s squad for the Scotland under-19s most recent international against Kazakhstan.

Celtic sit in third place in the SWPL 1, a distant 16 points behind Rangers at the summit, though they did dispose of their rivals earlier in the competition with a 2-1 win at the Excelsior Stadium.

They’ve beaten Hearts 3-0 and 2-0 in the league this term, while also winning 2-0 in the League Cup group stages.

Hearts defeated Gleniffer Thistle and Dundee United before their quarter-final clash with Killie.

Message from the editor