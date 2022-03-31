Hearts women spirits high ahead of Scottish Cup last eight clash despite recent struggles

Eva Olid’s side welcome SWPL 2 side Kilmarnock to the Oriam this evening and will have a great chance to progress to the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in the history of Hearts Women.

In order to do so they’ll need to put the struggles of the last few weeks behind them. Hearts haven’t won since beating Dundee United to reach this stage, losing five matches in a six-game winless run including suffering their biggest defeat of the season last weekend with a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Rangers.

Killie will see the hosts as a scalp capable of taking but McAneny believes her team-mates are in the right frame of mind to avoid an upset.

Hearts' Maria McAneny and her team-mates will face off against Kilmarnock for a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Friday evening. Picture: David Mollison

"The girls are really excited, it’s a huge game. We need to take the momentum from training into the game,” said the midfielder on loan from Celtic. “Obviously, our results the past few weeks haven’t been the best but we need to keep positive and aim to get the win.

“We know what it’s like to be the underdogs, you always have that extra motivation to prove yourselves and that’s what Kilmarnock will feel like, we know they’re pushing for promotion but we need to take that experience of being in the top flight.

“They’ll want to make the semi finals as much as us, but we’re looking to make history for the team, hopefully net a few goals and get a good scoreline.”

