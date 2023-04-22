News you can trust since 1873
Hearts 'working through issues' as key partnership highlighted following win over Ross County

Josh Ginnelly says the Hearts squad are united in their determination to put their issues behind them and reclaim third spot before the end of the season.

By Craig Fowler
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 15:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 15:33 BST

The forward netted twice and got an assist in the 6-1 victory over Ross County on Saturday, a result which ended a six-game losing streak and brought Hearts back within two points of Aberdeen in the league table.

It’s been a tumultuous time at the club with head coach Robbie Neilson being sacked and replaced with Steven Naismith on an interim basis.

Robert Snodgrass was then told he no longer had a future in the first-team, which ultimately led to the experienced midfielder suggesting there were divisions in the dressing room.

Josh Ginnelly (left) and Lawrence Shankland congratulate each other as the strike-pairing combined for five goals in the 6-1 win over Ross County. Picture: SNS
Ginnelly, speaking to Sky Sports after the match, insists the players have responded well to the changes as they remain determined to end the season on a high and reach the group stages of European competition again next term.

“We need to keep going to the end of the season now and get more points on the board,” he said.

“Look, there have been some issues within the club at the minute but I think the boys have reacted to it well, everyone is taking on the detail, everyone is buying into it.

“We have to keep this good momentum going until the end of the season and I fully believe we’ll be back in that third place.

Ginnelly was joined in the interview by Lawrence Shankland, who himself netted a hat-trick in the victory. The pair have struck up a potent partnership in 2023 and the club’s leading goalscoring hailed the impact it has made on the team.

“I enjoy it, it has been successful this season,” he said. “Gino’s main strength is he’s a really fast runner – I don’t quite have that. So I like to come and link things up and it works for both of us.

“It gives me the chance to go and play and Gino is great at getting in behind he he gets his goals from that. I am happy as long as it is successful.”

