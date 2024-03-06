Hearts XI the last time they played against Greenock Morton - where are they now?

Hearts are set to take on Greenock Morton in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Monday evening - but before that, let's take a look back at how the Jam Tarts lined up the last time they took on their cup opponents.

The last time the two teams played each other was in 2021 in the Scottish Championship. It wasn't much to write home about - the game ended in 1 0-0 draw after 90 uneventful minutes at Cappielow Park. When Hearts and Morton face off on Monday night, let's hope for a more entertaining encounter this time around.