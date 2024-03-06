Hearts XI the last time they played against Greenock Morton - where are they now?

It has been a while since Hearts last played Greenock Morton - here's how they lined up the last time the two teams came to blows.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 6th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT

Hearts are set to take on Greenock Morton in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Monday evening - but before that, let's take a look back at how the Jam Tarts lined up the last time they took on their cup opponents.

The last time the two teams played each other was in 2021 in the Scottish Championship. It wasn't much to write home about - the game ended in 1 0-0 draw after 90 uneventful minutes at Cappielow Park. When Hearts and Morton face off on Monday night, let's hope for a more entertaining encounter this time around.

Recently signed a contract extension at Tynecastle and back competing with Zander Clark for the starting jersey after a lengthy injury absence

1. GK: Craig Gordon

Recently signed a contract extension at Tynecastle and back competing with Zander Clark for the starting jersey after a lengthy injury absence

Photo Sales
Left Hearts last summer having made over 200 appearances for the club and now plays for English non-league side Yeovil Town

2. CB: Michael Smith

Left Hearts last summer having made over 200 appearances for the club and now plays for English non-league side Yeovil Town

Photo Sales
John Souttar now plays for Rangers, having signed for the Light Blues in 2022.

3. CB: John Souttar

John Souttar now plays for Rangers, having signed for the Light Blues in 2022.

Photo Sales
Craig Halkett still plays for Hearts, having received a contract extension last month.

4. CB: Craig Halkett

Craig Halkett still plays for Hearts, having received a contract extension last month.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hearts FC