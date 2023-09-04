Hearts youngster loaned to Dundee United
The 17-year-old joined the Edinburgh club in the summer after leaving Aberdeen upon the expiry of her contract. After making two starts this campaign against Hamilton and the Dons, Greenwood will now depart to seek more consistent game time at the Tangerines.
“Brodie has done very well since arriving at the club in the summer,” manager Eva Olid told Hearts “We can certainly see she has a great deal of potential. At 17, I still fully believe she will be an asset to our club for many years to come.
“Right now, we want to continue Brodie’s development. To do that, she must play as many first team games as possible. I believe this loan move gives Brodie the perfect opportunity to do just that.”
Greenwood is one of many players with high promise under Hearts’ books. The 17-year-old had been a regular for the Scotland Under 17’s accumulating 11 caps in just over a year. At the back end of last season, she also had a successful loan spell at St. Johnstone where she narrowly missed out on a SWPL promotion play-off spot. The aim now for the midfielder will be down the other end of the table as she looks to help Dundee United avoid relegation to the SWPL2. This challenge has already gotten off to a stunning start as Greenwood made her debut on Sunday off the bench to help the Tangerines see out a 5-3 victory against Hamilton.