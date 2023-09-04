The 17-year-old joined the Edinburgh club in the summer after leaving Aberdeen upon the expiry of her contract. After making two starts this campaign against Hamilton and the Dons, Greenwood will now depart to seek more consistent game time at the Tangerines.

“Brodie has done very well since arriving at the club in the summer,” manager Eva Olid told Hearts “We can certainly see she has a great deal of potential. At 17, I still fully believe she will be an asset to our club for many years to come.

“Right now, we want to continue Brodie’s development. To do that, she must play as many first team games as possible. I believe this loan move gives Brodie the perfect opportunity to do just that.”

Brodie Greenwood signed for Hearts in the summer. Credit: Hearts Women