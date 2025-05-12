Next Hearts manager search steps up as Tynecastle club close in on their main target

Hearts have made an official move to bring Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes to Tynecastle. Senior management at the Edinburgh club made a formal approach and are now in talks with counterparts at Rugby Park as they try to lure 53-year-old McInnes to Edinburgh.

McInnes’ contract at Rugby Park runs until 2027 but includes a minimum-fee release clause which Hearts are willing to meet. The amount is understood to be a six-figure sum. The Edinburgh News was first to reveal last Monday that he was the leading candidate for the job in Gorgie, and talks are expected to progress now that Hearts have made official contact.

They sacked Neil Critchley last month and named Liam Fox interim head coach whilst a permanent replacement was sought. The Tynecastle hierarchy wanted a man with Scottish football experience and McInnes’ work at St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock made him the preferred option. Falkirk’s John McGlynn and St Mirren’s Stephen Robinson were also discussed by members of the board.

Hearts would need to reach agreement with Kilmarnock over the timing of McInnes’ release and which backroom staff he may want to bring to Tynecastle. Those issues have still to be finalised with talks between the two clubs ongoing. Tynecastle officials informed counterparts at Rugby Park over the weekend of their intention to make a formal approach.

McInnes is the preferred candidate for the head coach’s job in Gorgie and Hearts would like to have him in place quickly. That very much depends on what agreement the two clubs can come to regarding timings. McInnes is interested in making the move after his name ranked high on the list of contenders to replace Critchley. Having helped secure Kilmarnock’s Premiership safety with victory over Dundee on Saturday, he is now poised for talks with Hearts. The Edinburgh club believe McInnes’ experience can help them back into a challenging position in the top flight.

McInnes’ work at Premiership clubs Aberdeen and Kilmarnock appeals to Hearts

Graeme Jones, the Hearts sporting director, led the search for the new coach after Critchley and assistant Mike Garrity were relieved of their duties last month. First-team coach Fox took over and guided the team to two important wins to guarantee their place in next season’s Premiership. Last week’s 3-1 victory at Ross County was followed by Saturday’s resounding 3-0 success at home against Motherwell.

The Hearts hierarchy feel a man with more management experience is needed for the long term, hence the move for McInnes. A number of directors admired his work at both Aberdeen and Kilmarnock. He worked at Pittodrie for eight years from 2013 to 2021, and during that time the club finished second in the Premiership four times. In two of those seasons, Rangers were in the lower divisions following their financial collapse.

Aberdeen also finished third once and fourth twice under McInnes, who led them to four cup finals in total and won the 2013/14 League Cup. In 2017, he refused lucrative offers to join both Sunderland and Rangers. He was also linked with the Scotland national team job before Steve Clarke’s appointment in 2019.

McInnes was named Kilmarnock manager in January 2022 and quickly gained promotion back to the Premiership that year. He guided the Ayrshire club into the Europa League qualifying rounds by finishing in fourth place last season, and was named Manager of the Year by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association. The club are currently sitting ninth in the league.

