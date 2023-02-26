Hearts were behind for the majority of the game after Michaela McAlonie gave her side the lead in the first half. Hearts came out all guns blazing in the second half as they attempted to claw themselves back into the game but the Hibs defence remained firm through. However, a late corner saw Hunter become the hero her team needed as her powerful header flew into the net to the roar of the Tynecastle crowd.

“It was really great to get that goal at Tynecastle”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “After playing here for so long, it is the first time I have scored at Tynecastle. It is a feeling I don’t think anything can be compared to. [The goal] had been on my bucket list for a few years now so I’m glad it’s done now and we can go into our next game on Wednesday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the second Edinburgh derby of the season between the two sides, as Hibs came out victorious on penalties in November after a 1-1 draw. However, it was Hearts who would have the luck from the spot this time as Charlotte Parker-Smith saved Leah Eddie’s spot kick to win the Capital Cup.

Georgia Hunter rose highest to level the scores at Tynecastle. Credit: David Mollison.

“I think we deserved it when it comes to the end of it”, Hunter added. “We pushed to the very end and we have come out with the win. The girls were pushing to the very end because that’s what we want to do, we never give up.

“We weren’t playing well in the first half, we weren’t really sticking to our game plan, we didn’t really perform the way we wanted to perform in the first half. Second half we changed our game, we came out and definitely improved, we followed what Eva [Olid] said and went on to win the Capital Cup which is great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had good momentum this season and we want to stay as high as possible in the league and compete with the top teams. We want to carry that on for Wednesday and Sunday and try and get six points for those games.”

Hunter became the full-time captain of the Jam Tarts after Mariel Kaney’s retirement last month. The 21-year-old had been the on-field captain for the majority of the club’s campaign this season but after being given it on a full-time basis. Hunter claims it’s an “honour” to lead her team out as they continue to progress off and on the field.