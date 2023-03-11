'Heroic failures' show Hearts can take next step and beat Celtic, insists Tynecastle star

Across the 2022/23 campaign, they have dropped just five points from a possible 84, already have the League Cup in the bag and, considering their performance at Hampden Park against arch-rivals Rangers in that game, are strongly favoured to march on and complete a domestic treble.

And yet, Hearts have confidence in themselves to cause an upset when things get underway at quarter past 12 on Saturday. Just about everyone has taken a thumping from the reigning champions since the Australian manager pitched up in Parkhead, but Hearts have tended to give them a good contest every time they’ve met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s game in Glasgow was the latest example where the Edinburgh club were competitive against the odds. A number of changes were made to the starting XI as injuries begin to bite again in a season that’s been an injury-ridden one for Robbie Neilson’s men. Despite this they were able to take the lead through Josh Ginnelly (who will be fit for the cup clash despite being forced off injured himself) and matched their hosts for 60 minutes before the league-leaders’ quality shone through in the end.

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley talks to the media prior to his side's Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Celtic. Picture: SNS

“The game the other night was a good game for us,” said Stephen Kingsley, who missed out through injury but should return for this one. “We had a look back at it. There were plenty of positives, especially in the first half. It was a disappointing result but there were areas within it where we did well. If we can build on that then we can get the result we want.

“When we have played Celtic I always feel we have given them a game. There have been spells when we have been good, but there are things we know we need to tighten up and do better at if we are to have any chance of winning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Celtic are a top team, a level above at the moment, and the league shows that as well. But, we feel like the performance in the first half the other night, not so much our performance in the second half, showed that we can compete with them. We can do well. It is just about adding that wee extra bit to ensure we can get the result over the line in the 90 mins.”

The last time Celtic visited Gorgie they managed to outlast Hearts in a seven-goal thriller as Greg Taylor’s 76th minute strike eventually settled an enthralling contest. Just like in midweek there were plenty of positives to take out of that game, especially as it came at a time when the squad was struggling with the rigours of juggling both domestic and European-group-stage football. But, as Kingsley said, there was also plenty to work on as well.

Stephen Kingsley scoring against Celtic in the 2020 Scottish Cup final, which Hearts ultimately lost on penalties. Picture: SNS

“When you are scoring three goals against Celtic you would be hoping that would be enough but to concede four goes back to that thing of competing with them, getting close, but that final step being missing,” said Kingsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is what has been disappointing but it does give us confidence and we are looking forward to the game. If you take the positives from previous meetings, we can do it when we are on it. We just need to see games out and be a bit more resilient."

Glorious failure is certainly better than getting a pasting, but it still falls short of the objective. Hearts have grand ambitions of building the club up, piece by piece, regularly getting into the group stages of European football so they can find themselves on an island between the financial power of the Old Firm and the rest of Scotland’s clubs. They don’t want to settle for merely being competitive when facing the Glasgow giants. They want to win.

“No we don’t want that idea of heroic failure,” said Kingsley. “Going into this one we have to take the positives from the other night but the game in itself, the 90 minutes, we know we need to do better in terms of the goals we conceded.

Stephen Kingsley going up against Rangers winger Amad Diallo in the 2022 Scottish Cup final with Rangers, which the Glasgow side won 2-0 after extra-time. Picture: SNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We talked about it and I can’t remember seeing too many teams who have gone to Parkhead and played the way we did, especially in the first half and for little periods in the second half. So, you’ve got to take positives from that and it is a great confidence booster, knowing that when we are on it, we have the players and the quality in the squad even with the rotation in the squad we had the other night, to go to places like that and show glimpses of what we can do.”

Managing to put in that full performance and register a victory over Celtic would be a huge boost to the club’s hopes of getting past another hurdle they’ve failed to mount over recent years. In three of the last four seasons Hearts have competed in the Scottish Cup final. They were close on each occasion, which again breeds confidence, but ultimately came up short.

“Getting so close before is an inspirational thing,” insisted Kingsley. “We talked about it at the start of the season. We want to take the next step.

“We were so close. We took Rangers to extra time. Obviously we took Celtic to penalties a couple of seasons ago. We've shown we can get there and be competitive. It's just about taking the next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It'll be difficult, especially tomorrow, but we're full of belief that we can win.”

Message from the editor