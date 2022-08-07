Hibs 1-1 Hearts: Martin Boyle's last-gasp equaliser denies Jambos a win at Easter Road

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence Shankland had given the Tynecastle side the lead midway through the first half and they had several opportunities to increase that advantage. Those were passed up and Boyle, on his second Hibs debut, reascured a point for the hosts at Easter Road.

He came on as substitute for Josh Campbell and stroked home the last cross of the game, sparking a pitch invasion and general chaos around the stadium.

Hearts looked disconsolate at the end after causing their opponents a series of problems throughout the afternoon. A second goal eluded them and they ultimately paid the price.

Boyle’s return to Easter Road from Al-Faisaly was confirmed on Saturday and he took a place on the Hibs substitutes’ bench despite being short of fitness. Home supporters were enthused at such a talismanic figure re-signing for their club, while those in the away end would have been pleased to see Jorge Grant and Liam Boyce both starting.

Hibs striker Elie Youan forced an early save from the Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon as those in green made a sprightly start to this fixture. Gradually the visitors settled and seized the initiative on 23 minutes.

Given time and space to advance deep into opposition territory, Barrie McKay floated a pass in behind the Hibs defence for the onrunning Shankland. He muscled himself in front of Nohan Kenneh to flick an impish finish through goalkeeper David Marshall’s legs into the net.

It was exactly the impact Shankland was signed for. He also contributed in defence by clearing Kenneh’s attempt from Joe Newell’s 30th-minute free-kick. Gordon then produced another mesmerising right hand stop to beat away Youan’s header.

Hearts Alan Forrest whips the ball across during the Edinburgh derby.

Tension grew, the foul count increased and coaches exchanged verbals on the touchline. The Edinburgh derby in full swing is always a joy to behold.

Marshall’s reactions thwarted Shankland twice and McKay early in the second period as Hearts tried to turn the screw. After substitutions and some time-wasting, there was another stoppage when the Tynecastle defender Alex Cochrane appeared to be struck by a missile from the Hibs support as he prepared to take a throw-in

Referee John Beaton tried to maintain order as bedlam continued around him. Boyle’s introduction roused the home fans before Robbie Neilson, the Hearts manager, received a yellow card for dissent in the technical area.

Hibs propelled a number of players forward for the closing stages in the hope of forcing an equaliser. A number crosses arrived in the Hearts penalty area and were promptly cleared.

A stoppage-time lofted ball from Marshall found Boyle in space with no marker in attendance, however his shot deflected wide for a corner. Seconds later, Bushiri headed over the crossbar following a deflected cross.

Eventually, with the final kick of the game, Boyle won Hibs a point. He converted Youan’s low cutback to spark mass celebrations around Easter Road. Some fans invaded the pitch and struggled to contain their emotions.