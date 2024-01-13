Hearts and Hibs stars were in action on Saturday as part of the Asian Cup group stage, which got going for Australia on Saturday afternoon, UK time. The Asian Cup takes place in Qatar this year, and Australia will be hoping to put together a strong run in the competition.

Part of their bid to win the competition are four players who currently ply their trade in Edinburgh, including two players from each of Hearts and Hibs. Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle are representing Hibs for the Aussies, while Kyle Rowles and Nat Atkinson from Hearts are also involved.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Saturday's clash, Australia took care of business against India with a 2-0 win, with Jackson Irvine and Jordan Bos both netting in the second half. Though, the clash was not as even as the scoreline makes out, with Australia racking up 28 shots to India's four.

Boyle and Rowles started the clash, with Rowles playing the full 90 minutes at centre-back, while Boyle gave way in the 63rd minute for Sam Silvera.