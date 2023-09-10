Watch more videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old was at the right place at the right time to bundle home the ball from a corner in the final seconds of the first half. Hearts struggled to get going after an impressive opening 20 minutes which gave the opportunity for the Hibees to pounce. Now, after four games without a win against their rivals, Hibs finally reclaimed bragging rights over in the capital.

Kathleen McGovern should have done better for Hearts early on as her free header off a corner spun wide of the target. McGovern had another great opportunity shortly after as she flicked the ball over the bar after Georgia Timms’ cross.

Hearts had the ball in the net just past the 20 minute mark as McGovern headed home for a corner but the referee ruled it out for a foul. Up the other end, a fantastic run from Mya Christie saw the full-back evade numerous defenders before she forced Parker-Smith into a good save.

It was a tightly contest affair at Tynecastle. Credit: David Mollison

The visitors were close to breaking the deadlock right at the end of the half as the ball bounced to a free Emma Brownlie in the box, but the defender could only send her shot over the bar. In the final kick of the half, Hibs took the lead thanks to Abbie Ferguson who hooked onto a bouncing ball at the back post and slammed it into the net.

After a quiet start to the first half it sprung to life after Katie Fraine spilled Timms’ cross. Katie Lockwood attempted to smash the ball in on the turn but the angle was always against the forward. Hearts fans thought they had the equaliser mid-way through the half as substitute Olufolasade Adamolekun smashed the ball just beyond the post.