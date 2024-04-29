Hibs moments feature heavily at Hearts' Player of the Year awards night

The Tynecastle side handed out a series of trophies as a fine season nears an end

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 29th Apr 2024, 09:34 BST

Hearts held their Player of the Year awards night in Edinburgh on Sunday to honour the efforts of both the men’s and women’s teams throughout the campaign. A series of trophies were given out in front of a healthy crowd at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Men’s head coach Steven Naismith and women’s coach Eva Olid saw a number of players collecting awards on a night of celebration. In particular, special moments in men’s matches against Hibs were recognised through the Save of the Season and Goal of the Season trophies.

The Hearts B team also issued awards to younger players who are hoping to build a career in the game. Below is a full round-up of the gongs given out:

JP Ellis for his outstanding service to the club.

1. Foundation of Hearts Award

This went to JP Ellis for his outstanding service to the club. Pic: Heart of Midlothian FC

Director of hospitality Graeme Pacitti won this after 25 years of service to Hearts.

2. Doc Melvin Award

Director of hospitality Graeme Pacitti won this after 25 years of service to Hearts.

Goalkeeper Liam McFarlane was the winner after a strong season in the Lowland League.

3. Hearts B Team Players' Player of the Year

Goalkeeper Liam McFarlane was the winner after a strong season in the Lowland League.

Callum Sandilands has been very consistent for the B team and pushed his way into the first-team squad at times.

4. Hearts B Team Player of the Year

Callum Sandilands has been very consistent for the B team and pushed his way into the first-team squad at times.

Related topics:Scotland