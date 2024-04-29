Hibs moments feature heavily at Hearts' Player of the Year awards night

Hearts held their Player of the Year awards night in Edinburgh on Sunday to honour the efforts of both the men’s and women’s teams throughout the campaign. A series of trophies were given out in front of a healthy crowd at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.
Men’s head coach Steven Naismith and women’s coach Eva Olid saw a number of players collecting awards on a night of celebration. In particular, special moments in men’s matches against Hibs were recognised through the Save of the Season and Goal of the Season trophies.
The Hearts B team also issued awards to younger players who are hoping to build a career in the game. Below is a full round-up of the gongs given out: