Hibs players 'more loyal' than Edinburgh derby rivals Hearts

Hibs have ranked above Hearts in a study based on player loyalty in the cinch Premiership.

By Peter Wales
Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:28 pm

The findings showed players stay at Hibs longer on average than their Edinburgh rivals. The Easter Road club made the top three just behind Rangers and runaway leaders St Johnstone.

Wedbureaus.nl, who analysed statistics from the CIES Football Observatory, found players stay at Hibs for an average of 31.4 months. Hearts are down in seventh with an average of 20.3.

New signings stay at St Johnstone for an average of 38 months. Ross County, in last place, are the only team to have an average stay of less than a year.

Hearts striker Liam Boyce and Hibs' Josh Doig battle for possession in the recent 0-0 draw at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

The full rankings:

1 – St Johnstone (38 months)

2 – Rangers (32.4)

3 – Hibs (31.4)

4 – Celtic (26.7)

5 – Dundee (23.9)

6 – Aberdeen (21.6)

7 – Hearts (20.3)

8 – Dundee United (19.9)

9 – Motherwell (15.3)

10 – Livingston (14.4)

11 – St Mirren (13.1)

12 – Ross County (11.6)

