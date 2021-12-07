Hibs reveal ticket prices for Edinburgh derby against Hearts
Hibs have revealed ticket prices for the New Year Derby against Hearts.
The big match at Easter Road on Monday 3 January kicks off at 12:30pm, and tickets are now on sale
Adults are being charged £31 for a ticket, rising to £33 or £35 for other areas of the ground. Executive seats are being sold at £44 each.
Students and over 65s prices start at £14, 12-17-year-olds will pay £12 while 2-11-year-olds are being charged £11.
SPFL rules dictate that away fans pay the same for an equivalent seat in their end of the ground.
Meanwhile, Hibs have also announced that half season tickets for the second half of the campaign are now available and will include the eagerly-anticipated derby.
Prices for adults go from £195 for bronze tickets to £250 for an executive seat. Seniors can pay £110 for bronze, £115 for silver or £140 for a gold seat.
Youth tickets range from £80 to £100 and child tickets from £70 to £85.