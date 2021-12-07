Hibs reveal ticket prices for Edinburgh derby against Hearts

Hibs fans put on a display ahead of the last derby at Easter Road back in March 2020

The big match at Easter Road on Monday 3 January kicks off at 12:30pm, and tickets are now on sale

Adults are being charged £31 for a ticket, rising to £33 or £35 for other areas of the ground. Executive seats are being sold at £44 each.

Students and over 65s prices start at £14, 12-17-year-olds will pay £12 while 2-11-year-olds are being charged £11.

SPFL rules dictate that away fans pay the same for an equivalent seat in their end of the ground.

Meanwhile, Hibs have also announced that half season tickets for the second half of the campaign are now available and will include the eagerly-anticipated derby.

Prices for adults go from £195 for bronze tickets to £250 for an executive seat. Seniors can pay £110 for bronze, £115 for silver or £140 for a gold seat.