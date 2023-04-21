The two previous meetings between Hibs and the Jam Tarts this season have both ended 1-1 with last-minute equalisers coming into play in both games. Hearts were the last benefactor of this back in February as Georgia Hunter got the leveller at Tynecastle. However, Burt believes if his side wants to take all thee points at Easter Road, they must ensure they keep their standards high throughout.

“If we are being honest, there has been contrasting performances in either half of the derby,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “In the first half, we didn’t quite assert ourselves like we wanted to. In the second half, we came on and showed to be a real threat there.

“It was probably the same at Tynecastle too, where in the first half we were playing our style of play, implementing it to what we want to do. In the second half, we stepped it up, created more opportunities and had more chances. Ultimately what we want to do is carry that for 90 minutes, carry that real threat, that real momentum for 90 minutes. If we do it for 90 minutes, there are not many teams that can cope with us.”

Georgia Hunter celebrates equaliser against Hibs at Tynecastle. Credit: David Mollison

Saturday’s derby will be broadcast live on Sky Sports for the first time ever. The broadcaster only aired their first-ever SWPL1 game last month as Rangers hosted Celtic. With a big spectacle expected, Burt hopes that this will soon become the norm for his players.

“There’s always going to be that element that it is a big occasion, and we want to treat it like any other match,” he explained. “At times, as the women’s game has evolved, we want to make that a normal occasion. It’s not a massive occasion, we want these girls to be playing week in, week out in these stadiums so it becomes the normality, it doesn’t breed this hyping up. Yes, it will be a wonderful occasion; it is fantastic that Sky Sports are showing the game live. Ultimately, it’s 90 minutes, it’s Hibs v Hearts and we want to do well.”

Going into the game, Hearts are on the back of two successive defeats, including a 6-0 loss to Celtic on Wednesday night, their biggest defeat of the season so far. However, Hearts had plenty of chances in the game and with the possible return of Georgia Hunter and Georgia Timms for the fixture, Burt is hoping that their recent defeat will be forgotten about come Saturday night.