Hibs v Hearts: Assistant manager Sean Burt explains how Hearts can win derby
With the third Edinburgh Derby of the season now approaching, Hearts assistant manager Sean Burt insists his side must perform throughout the full 90 minutes if they want to secure all three points.
The two previous meetings between Hibs and the Jam Tarts this season have both ended 1-1 with last-minute equalisers coming into play in both games. Hearts were the last benefactor of this back in February as Georgia Hunter got the leveller at Tynecastle. However, Burt believes if his side wants to take all thee points at Easter Road, they must ensure they keep their standards high throughout.
“If we are being honest, there has been contrasting performances in either half of the derby,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “In the first half, we didn’t quite assert ourselves like we wanted to. In the second half, we came on and showed to be a real threat there.
“It was probably the same at Tynecastle too, where in the first half we were playing our style of play, implementing it to what we want to do. In the second half, we stepped it up, created more opportunities and had more chances. Ultimately what we want to do is carry that for 90 minutes, carry that real threat, that real momentum for 90 minutes. If we do it for 90 minutes, there are not many teams that can cope with us.”
Saturday’s derby will be broadcast live on Sky Sports for the first time ever. The broadcaster only aired their first-ever SWPL1 game last month as Rangers hosted Celtic. With a big spectacle expected, Burt hopes that this will soon become the norm for his players.
“There’s always going to be that element that it is a big occasion, and we want to treat it like any other match,” he explained. “At times, as the women’s game has evolved, we want to make that a normal occasion. It’s not a massive occasion, we want these girls to be playing week in, week out in these stadiums so it becomes the normality, it doesn’t breed this hyping up. Yes, it will be a wonderful occasion; it is fantastic that Sky Sports are showing the game live. Ultimately, it’s 90 minutes, it’s Hibs v Hearts and we want to do well.”
Going into the game, Hearts are on the back of two successive defeats, including a 6-0 loss to Celtic on Wednesday night, their biggest defeat of the season so far. However, Hearts had plenty of chances in the game and with the possible return of Georgia Hunter and Georgia Timms for the fixture, Burt is hoping that their recent defeat will be forgotten about come Saturday night.
“There is no better game to go into and say let's get a reaction,” Burt added. “Let's clean the slate and let's go again. Our preparation turns to that game now. The girls will rest accordingly, and we will come back and train before that. We will go ahead, work on our game plan and hopefully it will be another great occasion on Saturday.”