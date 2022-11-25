After signing at the beginning of the month, Michie has already made her ambitions clear. The Capital Cup was introduced at the start of the season for the Edinburgh derby and Hearts are now looking to secure the brand-new trophy. Michie believes the addition of the cup to the fixture adds an “aesthetic” to the tie.

“It’s quite interesting because of that added aesthetic and then having the bragging rights of having the Capital Cup,” she told Edinburgh Evening News. “It’s exciting seeing Hibs players advertising it by going around the schools and having the kids hold the trophy. It’s something else that adds excitement to the game. For us the most important thing is the three points and there is nothing wrong with them having the extra benefit of having that cup at the end of the game. Like every game we are going in focused with the aim of getting the job done, three points to contribute to the league and this is an added bonus.”

As the campaign continues, the 24-year-old believes that there are more chances to win silverware. Hearts had an early exit in the SWPL Cup this campaign as they crashed out to Spartans. Michie wants the Jam Tarts to prove themselves in the upcoming cups to show what they are about.

Cailin Michie challenges Hearts to perform "across all competitions". Picture: Malcolm MacKenzie

“The [Scottish Cup] will be a good point to show that we can punish teams that are in the lower leagues of Scotland,” she stated. “To show we are not just committed to the league, we can perform in the cups as well. Of course you want to win everything don’t you, so having that extra edge to go and nail it in a cup game as well.