Eilidh Adams’ first-half goal might have been enough to collect all three points for Hibs on another day. However, Ciara Grant once again stepped up from the penalty stop to ensure the points were shared. Here are the key talking points:

Happier Hearts

After the last two derbies ended 1-1, many might have presumed the same result was incredibly unlikely to happen again. However, Grant's late penalty ensured the points were shared again. While both teams will have hoped for all three points, Hearts will have came away the happier team after maintaining their eight-points gap on the hosts as they remain fourth in the table.

Ciara Grant tackles Hibernian Women's Ellis Notley. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Saturday’s game helps enforce how far the Gorgie side have come this season. With the Edinburgh derbies traditionally being a more one-sided affair, Hearts proved once again they are a force to be reckoned with and can now more than hold their own against their Edinburgh foes. Hearts may be hoping the can go one step further next month and come out with all three points in the reverse fixture next May.

Excellent Adams

Whilst it might have been one of the easiest goals she has ever scored, Eilidh Adams won't care. The 19-year-old has shone for Hibs all season and was in the right place at the right time to bundle home after Notley's effort was originally saved. A true striker’s instinct.

Now on 13 goals this season, the former Young SWPL player of the season will hope that she can continue to find the net before the season ends. However, for now she continues to show all the makings of Scotland's next star.

Tale of two halves

This will have felt like a carbon copy on the two previous derbies. Both teams once again had contrasting performances in either half. Hibs perhaps edged the first half and contained Hearts well after going ahead.

However, Hearts dominated possession, especially after the interval, and continued to press for a equaliser throughout the second half. There was no doubt about the penalty award and Hearts will feel they deserved at least a point.

Sky Sports and attendance

It might not have broke any records this time, with only 811 in attendance this time, but the derby broke new ground by being shown live on Sky Sports across the UK, underlining again just how much the women's game is progressing in Scotland.

There were a few reasons for the lower attendance. The previous two derbies attracted crowds of more than 7,000 and 8,000, but free entry was offered for those games and they did not clash with the men’s fixtures.

Fans were charged £10 entry for this fixture and Hearts and Hibs men both played earlier on Saturday. That would have had an impact on the attendance, as well as the game being broadcast live on Sky Sports. Despite this, both sets of fans still managed to create a lively atmosphere at Easter Road under the lights.