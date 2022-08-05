Hibs v Hearts: How to watch, stream details, team news, referee

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides recorded victories on the opening weekend and a typically tight and highly-competitive affair is expected in Leith.

Match details

Who? Hibs v Hearts.

Chris Cadden and Andy Halliday in action during the last Edinburgh derby at Easter Road, a 0-0 draw in February. Picture: SNS

What? Cinch Premiership, matchday two.

Where? Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh.

When? Sunday, August 7. Noon kick-off.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Coverage on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football begins at 11am. Broadcast ends on Main Event at 2pm but continues for another 30 minutes on Football.

Stream details

The match will be available live to watch for international subscribers only to both Hibs TV and Hearts TV. Subscribers from the UK will get live audio. The match will be available to watch on NowTV with a Sky Sports Day Pass.

Team news

Paul Hanlon is back in contention after missing the last five games through injury. Lewis Stevenson remains sidelined, while Jair Tavares will serve a one-match suspension held over from his time in Portugal. Demetri Mitchell is out again with a hamstring issue after only returning last week. Aiden McGeady is out for the next 10-12 weeks. Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet remain long-term absentees.

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley is in a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s match after missing last week’s win over Ross County through injury. Nathaniel Atkinson has recovered from the illness which forced him off early in that game. Beni Baningime remains a long-term absentee.

Likely line-ups

Hibs: Marshall; Cadden, Bushiri, Porteous, Čabraja; Kenneh; Campbell, Newell; Melkersen, Henderson; Youan

Hearts: Gordon; Sibbick, Halkett, Rowles; Atkinson, Devlin, Grant, Cochrane; Forrest, McKay; Shankland

Referee

John Beaton will take charge of a second consecutive Edinburgh derby after overseeing Hearts’ victory in the Scottish Cup semi-final between the two sides in April as Hearts won 2-1. The whistler sent off Joe Newell during the contest.

Previous meetings

Hearts have a six-game unbeaten streak going against their Capital neighbours, going back to the 3-1 win under Daniel Stendel toward the end of the truncated 2019/20 season. The last Hibs win came at Tynecastle on Boxing Day 2019 with Martin Boyle netting a double. Hibs are currently working to bring the attacker back to the club.

