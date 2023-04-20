Hibs v Hearts: Injury update on key Hearts players ahead of Edinburgh derby

Both Timms and Hunter pulled up with an injury in the Jam Tarts 2-0 defeat to Glasgow City before the international break, whereas Rood came off injured in Wednesday night’s 6-0 defeat to Celtic. However assistant manager Sean Burt is hopeful that the trio can make the derby on the weekend.

“Georgia [Hunter] has got an ankle injury so that will be touch and go,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Georgia Timms is probably the same, she has a niggling injury with her calf. Then Katie Rood, I think she has taken a knock on her ankle but we will have to assess that tomorrow. Again, at the moment 50/50.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who could make the squad on Sunday is Eilidh Davies. The midfielder was out for four months with a hip flexor tear and tendinitis but is now back in full training and came on as a substitute on Wednesday night. Burt is pleased to have a player of her quality available for selection once again.

Georgia Hunter scored a late equaliser at Tynecastle in the last Edinburgh Derby. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie