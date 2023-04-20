News you can trust since 1873
Hibs v Hearts: Injury update on key Hearts players ahead of Edinburgh derby

Hearts are hoping Georgia Timms, Katie Rood and Georgia Hunter will all be fit for Saturday’s Edinburgh derby at Easter Road.

By Jack Dawson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:46 BST

Both Timms and Hunter pulled up with an injury in the Jam Tarts 2-0 defeat to Glasgow City before the international break, whereas Rood came off injured in Wednesday night’s 6-0 defeat to Celtic. However assistant manager Sean Burt is hopeful that the trio can make the derby on the weekend.

“Georgia [Hunter] has got an ankle injury so that will be touch and go,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Georgia Timms is probably the same, she has a niggling injury with her calf. Then Katie Rood, I think she has taken a knock on her ankle but we will have to assess that tomorrow. Again, at the moment 50/50.”

One player who could make the squad on Sunday is Eilidh Davies. The midfielder was out for four months with a hip flexor tear and tendinitis but is now back in full training and came on as a substitute on Wednesday night. Burt is pleased to have a player of her quality available for selection once again.

Georgia Hunter scored a late equaliser at Tynecastle in the last Edinburgh Derby. Credit: Malcolm MackenzieGeorgia Hunter scored a late equaliser at Tynecastle in the last Edinburgh Derby. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie
“You don’t meet many players with a better attitude than Eilidh Davies,” Burt added. “She is absolutely a fantastic person first and foremost to have about the place and then she is an even better player who has true potential. She is like a sponge, always wanting to learn off the senior players and the coaching team. I am just glad that now she is back, back amongst the training and back fighting for game time as well. It’s fantastic.”

