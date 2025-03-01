Hibs vs Hearts injury latest: Verdict on nine stars with Leith duo returning to fold and Jambo remains doubt

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 1st Mar 2025, 09:00 BST

Here is the latest Hearts and Hibs injury news ahead of battle at Easter Road.

Hearts and Hibs go to battle for a third time this season when the pair meet at Easter Road on Sunday.

The Hibees have picked up four points from this fixture this season, a draw last time out in Leith and a win at Tynecastle in December. They are on a good run of form but so are Neil Critchley’s men, who hope to continue their own push for European football with their first derby victory this campaign.

Hibs head coach David Gray said ahead of the game: "[The run of form has] been brilliant. We've given ourselves a brilliant opportunity because we've had to go on that run. You look at how tight the table still is, it just shows you how difficult that run is.

"We need to keep moving forward, keep progressing because we've still got a lot to do and there's still a lot of huge games before the split. Once we see where we are, we can start looking up the way from there."

Critchley said: “We’re very excited. We've had a good week so far, six points from six. We want to try and make a good week, a great week if we can. I enjoyed the occasion [last time at Easter Road]. With any derby game, the atmosphere is always intense. There's loads of passion and I don't think this will be any different.

“Two teams in really good form, going to try and win the game. There's been fine margins in the game, and it's got the makings of a really good game. Both teams will be going for the win.”

Here is the latest team news for both clubs.

Fighting to recover from a hamstring problem.

1. Craig Halkett (Hearts): Out

Fighting to recover from a hamstring problem. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
A quad muscle injury keeps the defender sidelined for the moment.

2. Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out

A quad muscle injury keeps the defender sidelined for the moment. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Remains out after a setback upon returning to action.

3. Joe Newell (Hibs): Out

Remains out after a setback upon returning to action. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The defender is progressing well from a hamstring tear but is not ready for a first-team return.

4. Stephen Kingsley (Hearts): Out

The defender is progressing well from a hamstring tear but is not ready for a first-team return. | SNS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Easter RoadNeil CritchleyDavid GrayPremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice