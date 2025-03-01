Hearts and Hibs go to battle for a third time this season when the pair meet at Easter Road on Sunday.

The Hibees have picked up four points from this fixture this season, a draw last time out in Leith and a win at Tynecastle in December. They are on a good run of form but so are Neil Critchley’s men, who hope to continue their own push for European football with their first derby victory this campaign.

Hibs head coach David Gray said ahead of the game: "[The run of form has] been brilliant. We've given ourselves a brilliant opportunity because we've had to go on that run. You look at how tight the table still is, it just shows you how difficult that run is.

"We need to keep moving forward, keep progressing because we've still got a lot to do and there's still a lot of huge games before the split. Once we see where we are, we can start looking up the way from there."

Critchley said: “We’re very excited. We've had a good week so far, six points from six. We want to try and make a good week, a great week if we can. I enjoyed the occasion [last time at Easter Road]. With any derby game, the atmosphere is always intense. There's loads of passion and I don't think this will be any different.

“Two teams in really good form, going to try and win the game. There's been fine margins in the game, and it's got the makings of a really good game. Both teams will be going for the win.”

Here is the latest team news for both clubs.

Craig Halkett (Hearts): Out Fighting to recover from a hamstring problem.

Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out A quad muscle injury keeps the defender sidelined for the moment.

Joe Newell (Hibs): Out Remains out after a setback upon returning to action.