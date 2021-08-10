'Highly-rated' Hearts youngster joins Dumbarton on loan

Ryan Schiavone in action for Hearts during a pre-season friendly against Linlithgow Rose (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

Ryan Schiavone has joined the League One side until January 16 next year following the completion of paperwork.

The 18-year-old striker signed a two-year contract extension with Hearts earlier this year after earning his first pro contract back in 2019.

He was involved in the Jam Tarts' programme of friendlies in the build-up to this season and was a regular in John Rankin’s Under 18 side last season.

The Scotland Under 16 international will now continue his development with Stevie Farrell’s side.

The Dumbarton boss said: "Ryan is very highly-rated at Hearts and they expect him to go on and have a great future in the game.

"We're pleased to be trusted with this latest phase of his development and we look forward to seeing what he can do for us."

Schiavone will go straight into the Sons squad for tomorrow night's SPFL Trust Trophy first round tie against Rangers B.

