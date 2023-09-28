It's just a matter of hours until EA Sports release the hotly anticipated EA FC 24, the latest in the company's wildly popular football gaming series and the first since severing ties with the FIFA name.
Clubs and players from all over the globe are included in the game, which is played by eight million people every month, including many lovers of the sport in Scotland.
As they arrived at Tynecastle, Hearts stars were cornered by the club's media team to be shown a sneak peak of their player ratings and attributed as assigned by the gamemakers.
Here's what they made of their cards and ratings.
1. Craig Gordon - 74
“Speed, 33, I’ll take that. That’s higher than I probably should get. Positioning, 73, not too bad. Handling [72] could be a bit better. I pride myself on that so could be a little bit higher. Overall 74, I’ll take that." Photo: SNS Group
2. Toby Sibbick - 69
“Passing, 53, that’s a shocker as well. I don’t think my passing is that bad. Well they got the long pass right, obviously they saw my assist against Aberdeen for starters. Defending, 69, just round it up to 70, you know what I mean? My finishing is 28 - I had two shots last season and scored one.” Photo: SNS Group
3. Nathaniel Atkinson- 66
“I went down one. Dribbling 67, that’s what I’m unhappy about. Cammy Devlin has higher dribbling than me. Defending, 58, nah.” Photo: SNS Group
4. Cammy Devlin - 71
“55 shooting, I think it’s probably fair to take that. Scored a couple deflections. 71 overall, that’s one better than last year, at least FIFA think I’m improving. They’re actually alright, dribbling at 72 is probably a bit of a stretch. Weak foot three star, that’s probably a bit generous. “ Photo: SNS Group