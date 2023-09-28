2 . Toby Sibbick - 69

“Passing, 53, that’s a shocker as well. I don’t think my passing is that bad. Well they got the long pass right, obviously they saw my assist against Aberdeen for starters. Defending, 69, just round it up to 70, you know what I mean? My finishing is 28 - I had two shots last season and scored one.” Photo: SNS Group