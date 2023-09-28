News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Hilarious Hearts stars react to EA FC 24 ratings from bemused to boastful - gallery

Two Hearts stars are afforded a team high rating of 74 in the new EA FC 24 game but some players feel they’ve been hard done by.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST

It's just a matter of hours until EA Sports release the hotly anticipated EA FC 24, the latest in the company's wildly popular football gaming series and the first since severing ties with the FIFA name.

Clubs and players from all over the globe are included in the game, which is played by eight million people every month, including many lovers of the sport in Scotland.

As they arrived at Tynecastle, Hearts stars were cornered by the club's media team to be shown a sneak peak of their player ratings and attributed as assigned by the gamemakers.

Here's what they made of their cards and ratings.

“Speed, 33, I’ll take that. That’s higher than I probably should get. Positioning, 73, not too bad. Handling [72] could be a bit better. I pride myself on that so could be a little bit higher. Overall 74, I’ll take that."

1. Craig Gordon - 74

“Speed, 33, I’ll take that. That’s higher than I probably should get. Positioning, 73, not too bad. Handling [72] could be a bit better. I pride myself on that so could be a little bit higher. Overall 74, I’ll take that." Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
“Passing, 53, that’s a shocker as well. I don’t think my passing is that bad. Well they got the long pass right, obviously they saw my assist against Aberdeen for starters. Defending, 69, just round it up to 70, you know what I mean? My finishing is 28 - I had two shots last season and scored one.”

2. Toby Sibbick - 69

“Passing, 53, that’s a shocker as well. I don’t think my passing is that bad. Well they got the long pass right, obviously they saw my assist against Aberdeen for starters. Defending, 69, just round it up to 70, you know what I mean? My finishing is 28 - I had two shots last season and scored one.” Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
“I went down one. Dribbling 67, that’s what I’m unhappy about. Cammy Devlin has higher dribbling than me. Defending, 58, nah.”

3. Nathaniel Atkinson- 66

“I went down one. Dribbling 67, that’s what I’m unhappy about. Cammy Devlin has higher dribbling than me. Defending, 58, nah.” Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
“55 shooting, I think it’s probably fair to take that. Scored a couple deflections. 71 overall, that’s one better than last year, at least FIFA think I’m improving. They’re actually alright, dribbling at 72 is probably a bit of a stretch. Weak foot three star, that’s probably a bit generous. “

4. Cammy Devlin - 71

“55 shooting, I think it’s probably fair to take that. Scored a couple deflections. 71 overall, that’s one better than last year, at least FIFA think I’m improving. They’re actually alright, dribbling at 72 is probably a bit of a stretch. Weak foot three star, that’s probably a bit generous. “ Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:StarsFIFAPeoplePlayer ratingsTynecastleScotland