Historic Edinburgh derby rests on key Sky Sports decision involving Hearts, Hibs and Rangers at Tynecastle

The broadcaster’s dilemma comes as their agreement with the Scottish Professional Football League permits five games from any one Premiership ground this term. They have already shown four at Tynecastle – two Hearts-Celtic fixtures, plus one each against Rangers and Hibs.

Should they opt for Rangers’ post-split trip to Gorgie, it would mean historic connotations for April’s Edinburgh derby. That would then take place at 3pm on Saturday, April 9, with no live television broadcast – becoming the first league match between Hearts and Hibs for almost 16 years to be played in the traditional timeslot.

Last time the Capital clubs met without live cameras present was at Easter Road back in April 2006. Goals by Derek Riordan and Abdessalam Benjelloun gave Hibs a 2-1 win that afternoon, with Roman Bednar scoring for Hearts.

Sky Sports must decide which game to show at Tynecastle Park.

Sky’s previous agreement allowed them to show a maximum of four Premiership matches from each ground per season. However, that increased to five as part of the deal for clubs to stream matches after Covid 19 struck.

The title race is likely to dominate Sky’s thoughts over the coming weeks as Celtic and Rangers race one another for the trophy.

A Saturday 3pm Edinburgh derby would certainly appeal to supporters of both Capital clubs given the length of time since the last one. There will be plenty at stake in that game with Hearts firm favourites to secure third place in the league and Hibs still aiming to secure a European spot.

