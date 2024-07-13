John Robertson

The former striker is trying to raise funds to help Aaron Doran recover from injury

Hearts legend John Robertson’s historic Scotland shirt is in its final hours of auction to raise funds for the former Inverness CT player Aaron Doran. Fans looking to secure the 1992 European Championship jersey, which was never worn, must register their interest online before 12pm on Monday, 15 July.

Doran’s surgery for a cruciate ligament injury was cancelled by the Highland club following their relegation from the Championship last season. He faced the prospect of paying for the treatment himself until £10,000 was raised via a crowdfunding campaign set up by ex-team-mate Shane Sutherland.

Robertson, who managed Doran at Inverness, joined in to support his former player through rehabilitation. He put up a rare Scotland shirt for a prize draw via a Crowdfunder page to help financially support Doran after surgery. Anyone wishing to buy tickets for the draw can do so here: Aaron Doran Rehab Fund

Robertson said: “We’re trying to raise as much funds as we can for Aaron Doran’s rehab. It’s a tragic accident what happened to Aaron during a game and it’s fantastic that everyone has raised money for his operation. Now, we want to help just that little bit more for him and his family in terms of rehabilitation costs in general.

“The strip I have is from when Scotland qualified for the European Championships in Sweden in 1992. I was part of the squad that qualified, but unfortunately – similar to Lyndon Dykes [before this year’s Euros] – I got an injury in the very last training session and was therefore unable to go. They had already made up the squad strips with names and numbers. I had been issued with a No.14 strip with my name on it.

“I didn’t actually go [to the Euros], but it’s a tournament-issued strip which has never been worn. It’s also the only official strip which has my name on the back of it. I am showing my age here because squad numbers and names didn’t come into the [Scottish] Premiership until 1998/99 season.

“I left Hearts in 1998 to join Livingston, therefore there is no strip with my name officially on the back of it apart from this one. Thanks again everybody for helping out and I am sure you’ll all agree it’s a worthy cause.”

More details are given on the page, which says: “Whilst John was keen to keep this shirt as part of his collection, he’s even keener to help out his friend Aaron and so has kindly donated this to raise funds towards Aaron’s rehabilitation.

“Robbo and Aaron are good friends and John is really keen to help with his rehabilitation, hence donating this unique jersey as a prize. Another Crowdfunder has funded Aaron’s operation but his rehab will be long and, naturally, he can’t support himself and his family during this time, so this is where the proceeds of this prize draw will go.”

One ticket is £10 and £20 secures three entries into the draw for fans and well-wishers. Entries can also be sent via email to [email protected].