Scottish Cup: Hearts and Hibs learn fate in quarter-final draw

The Scottish Cup quarter final draw was made by Paul Slane. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Robbie Neilson’s side will host the Buddies on the weekend of March 12/13 – the first time the sides have met in the competition since 2012 when Hearts went on to lift the trophy. That year they also met Auchinleck Talbot who Neilson’s side also eliminated from this season’s competition.

After defeating Arbroath, Hibs will again be on the road, taking the shorter journey to Motherwell in the all-Premiership last eight after being the last team drawn by Paul Slane on BBC Scotland.

Despite the draw including either side of the capital, plus the two teams from both Dundee and Glasgow, there were no city derbies drawn.

The Old Firm will both be on the road to Dundee with Celtic facing United and Dundee hosting Rangers after seeing off Peterhead on Monday night to conclude the last 16.