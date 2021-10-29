'How can we win the league?': Joe Savage explains ambitious mindset at Hearts

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage. Picture: SNS

Robbie Neilson’s side are the only undefeated team left in the top flight after the first round of fixtures and currently sit three points from the top. Although, there is already a lingering feeling of ‘what if?’ after the last two games, against Dundee and St Johnstone, ended in draws despite Hearts dominating long periods of the match.

With more draws than victories so far, talk of a legitimate title challenge has died down in recent days, especially with the financial advantage afforded to Celtic and Rangers, who’ve collectively had a stranglehold on the championship crown since the mid-80s.

But Savage doesn’t believe in those sort of excuses as he explains his belief that the ambition every season should be about ending the campaign on top of the pile.

He told The Athletic: "My mindset is ‘How can we win this league?’ I have no hesitation in saying it. Some people might think I’m deluded but that’s our selling point. People always refer to budgets, transfer fees, salaries, but I’ve never believed in that.

"It goes back to being a kid and my belief in building teams. It’s about good recruitment and good coaches. We’ve got that. Robbie is a born winner.

"He understands what it takes to win games. We’re hell-bent on being the best, and that means going through to Glasgow and trying to beat them.

“I know it’s going to be difficult and Rangers and Celtic may end up too strong for us, but why not strive for it? My absolute ambition is to work for a club who win the Champions League. It might take me 30 years but that’s the level you’re striving for.

“I’d like to hope our lads are saying, ‘We’ve got a chance’. Rangers and Celtic are in the Europa League and we’re not. We can only lose the league when we lose the league.

"We’re still in it until it’s mathematically impossible. If not (this season), then we’ll try to build a team that can win it next year.”

