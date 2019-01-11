Hearts manager Craig Levein and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

How does the market value of the Hearts and Hibs squads compare to the rest of the Scottish Premiership?

The combined value of the 12 squads in the Scottish Premiership is nearly £200million - but how much do Hearts and Hibs contribute to that total?

Much is made of the financial disparity in the Scottish top-flight but how does that translate to squad value? Thanks to Transfermarkt those questions are answered with the website providing insight into squad sizes, market values and average market values.

1. Celtic - 81.09m GBP

2. Rangers - 41.27m GBP

3. Hearts - 11.63m GBP

4. Hibs - 10.15m GBP

