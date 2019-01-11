How does the market value of the Hearts and Hibs squads compare to the rest of the Scottish Premiership?
The combined value of the 12 squads in the Scottish Premiership is nearly £200million - but how much do Hearts and Hibs contribute to that total?
Much is made of the financial disparity in the Scottish top-flight but how does that translate to squad value? Thanks to Transfermarktthose questions are answered with the website providing insight into squad sizes, market values and average market values.