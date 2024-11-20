How every Hearts and Hibs player fared on international duty this month

A total of 10 players from Hearts and Hibs are making their way back to Edinburgh after representing their countries. International fortnight is a busy time for those called up, with club team-mates able to enjoy some time off to recuperate.
Countries including Australia, Scotland, Guyana, Costa Rica, Canada and DR Congo all called on players from the Capital clubs, and details of how they are fared are below:
1. Rudi Molotnikov (Hibs and Scotland U19)
The teenager started in all three of Scotland's European Under-19 Championship qualifiers. He was withdrawn on 86 minutes in the 1-0 defeat by Wales, then captained the Scots to a 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein before playing 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw with France. | SNS Group / SFA
2. Craig Gordon (Hearts and Scotland)
Played 90 minutes in goal twice as Scotland enjoyed back-to-back Nations League wins against Croatia and Poland. Made important saves in both games and rose to the challenge of being No.1 at international level again. | SNS Group
3. Junior Hoilett (Hibs and Canada)
Two substitute appearances for the veteran in Canada's CONCACAF Nations League games. He came on to score the winner away at Suriname and then made another late appearance against the same opponents at home five days later. | SNS Group
4. Lawrence Shankland (Hearts and Scotland)
The striker was an unused substitute at Hampden on Friday against Croatia. He replaced Lyndon Dykes after 66 minutes against Poland on Monday night as Scotland struck a late winning goal through Andy Robertson. | SNS Group