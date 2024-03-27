How every Hearts player fared on international duty as one makes a full debut

Ten Hearts players left Riccarton to represent their countries last week and many enjoyed a productive time at international level. Scotland, Australia, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Uganda all called up players from Tynecastle for their matches.
There were perhaps unexpected goals for two defenders, plus minutes for forwards and varying degrees of activity for other Hearts players. Full details of the maroon international round-up is below:
1. Craig Gordon: Scotland
Recalled to the squad after more than a year out injured. Unused sub against Netherlands and Northern Ireland.
2. Zander Clark: Scotland
Like Gordon, an unused substitute in both friendly games.
3. Lawrence Shankland: Scotland
Played 68 minutes against Netherlands and delivered a good performance but should have scored when he hit the crossbar. Came on for the last 12 minutes against Northern Ireland.
4. Macaulay Tait: Scotland U19
Featured in all three of Scotland's European Under-19 Championship Elite Round matches against Italy, Georgia and Croatia. Started against Georgia and came on as a sub in the other ties.