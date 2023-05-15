There are three games remaining in the league season as the two Edinburgh clubs look to chase down Aberdeen in third spot and hold off St Mirren.

Hearts and Hibs are preparing for their remaining Scottish Premiership fixtures with so much still to play for in the race for third place and European football.

Aberdeen currently sit best of the rest behind Celtic and Rangers and have a five-point lead over Hearts in fourth with Hibs one further point behind in fifth. A lot may have changed since the last time each of the remaining post split matches occurred but they could still prove to be somewhat useful barometers for how the season could pan out.

Here we have worked out how the final Scottish Premiership table would look for the 2022/23 season if the remaining three matches for each club panned out the same as the most recent reverse fixture at the same venue:

1 . 12th. Ross County - 34 points (+1) Most recent reverse results - Motherwell 1-1 Ross County, Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone, Kilmarnock 1-0 Ross County Photo Sales

2 . 11th. Kilmarnock - 38 points (+4) Most recent reverse results - Kilmarnock 1-1 St Johnston, Dundee United 4-0 Kilmarnock, Kilmarnock 1-0 Ross County Photo Sales

3 . 10th. Dundee United - 38 points (+7) Most recent reverse results - Livingston 1-1 Dundee United, Dundee United 4-0 Kilmarnock, Motherwell 1-2 Dundee United Photo Sales

4 . 9th. St Johnstone - 40 points (+4) Most recent reverse results - Kilmarnock 1-1 St Johnstone, Ross County 1-2 St Johnstone, St Johnstone 2-4 Livingston Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3