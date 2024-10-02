Hearts are back on the European scene this week - but where do they and Hibs rank on the UEFA scale?
The Jambos are without a manager and it’s up to interim boss Liam Fox and the players to earn a Europa Conference League victory against Dinamo Minsk. It will form part of a gruelling 72 hours for the Jambos, who face off against Dinamo in Azerbaijan before a Premiership trip to Aberdeen on Sunday.
There are 10 Scottish Premiership teams currently ranked by UEFA on the coefficient list, including Hearts and Hibs, who have had European football in recent seasons. Ahead of the Conference League kick-off, here is where each club sits.
