Hearts are back on the European scene this week - but where do they and Hibs rank on the UEFA scale?

The Jambos are without a manager and it’s up to interim boss Liam Fox and the players to earn a Europa Conference League victory against Dinamo Minsk. It will form part of a gruelling 72 hours for the Jambos, who face off against Dinamo in Azerbaijan before a Premiership trip to Aberdeen on Sunday.