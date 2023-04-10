The last five Scottish Premiership match days have been pretty much disastrous for both Hibs and Hearts with both Edinburgh clubs currently struggling for results.

Things are so bad at Tynecastle that they have made the decision to part company with Robbie Neilson after their 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren. Meanwhile, it’s not much better at Easter Road where the Hibees are in danger of falling out of the top six with the split approaching - luckily for them Livingston are one of the few clubs in equally bad form.