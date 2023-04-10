How Hearts & Hibs sit in Scottish Premiership form table: last 5 games compared to Celtic, Rangers & Aberdeen
The Jambos and the Hibees are both on bad runs and find themselves below the likes of St Mirren and Ross County in the current form table.
The last five Scottish Premiership match days have been pretty much disastrous for both Hibs and Hearts with both Edinburgh clubs currently struggling for results.
Things are so bad at Tynecastle that they have made the decision to part company with Robbie Neilson after their 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren. Meanwhile, it’s not much better at Easter Road where the Hibees are in danger of falling out of the top six with the split approaching - luckily for them Livingston are one of the few clubs in equally bad form.
Here is how the form table looks for the last five Scottish Premiership match days and where Hearts and Hibs sit compared to the other 10 clubs in the division: