Scottish Premiership opponents for first pre-season test under Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes' first match in charge of Hearts ended in a 1-1 draw with St Mirren in Spain as all six of the manager’s new signings took part. The game took place at Hearts' pre-season base in the south-east of the country in temperatures around 35 degrees at kick-off. With striker Lawrence Shankland set to finalise a new deal, those on this trip got the chance to make an early impressionon the new manager.

Hearts created some decent openings during the 90 minutes against their Scottish Premiership counterparts as several new faces showed some early promise. Both teams lacked sharpness as expected but the game was played at a reasonable tempo despite the intense heat and humidity. The one negative from a Tynecastle perspective was an injury to key defender Jamie McCart late in the second half. He left the venue on crutches after a collision at a corner and will now be assessed by medical staff.

St Mirren opened the scoring after 15 minutes through an overload on their left flank. Winger Evan Mooney took advantage of space to drift into the penalty area and drive a shot high past the Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark. Norwegian midfielder Sander Kartum responded with an effort from outside the box which bounced narrowly wide of Ryan Mullen's far post.

Hearts, captained by Craig Halkett, probed at their opponents several times during the first half but couldn't find sufficient cohesion to penetrate - as might be expected so early in pre-season. Five minutes before the interval, they did force an equaliser. Beni Baningime took possession and stepped forward into space for a 22-yard shot which deflected off the St Mirren defender Alex Iacovitti and spun into the net.

Baningime had been tidy on the ball, while Stuart Findlay's first 45 minutes in maroon brought a commanding display. He organised and led with a vocal authority, whilst also showing composure on the ball in central defence. Striker Elton Kabangu was the other summer signing in the starting line-up. He moved across the front line hoping for a scoring chance although he wasn't able to link too much with attacking partner James Wilson.

Both teams made wholesale changes for the second period to add fresh energy in the stifling heat. Frankie Kent took the Hearts armband from Halkett. Wilson was the only player in maroon to stay on and looked hungry and lively throughout, while Alex Gogic remained involved for Saints.

The game restarted as another two Hearts signings combined, Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink driving down the right for a cross towards the back post. Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis met it first-time but sent the ball high over the St Mirren crossbar as a decent chance was squandered.

On the touchline, McInnes demanded positional discipline when his team were out of possession. He addressed Kyziridis' tendancy to wander and noted Oisin McEntee's forward movements. The giant Irishman looked tidy on the ball in midfield and was willing to run beyond the forward line when opportunities arose. He also positioned himself to pick up loose balls between midfield and attack.

Borchgrevink's determination to attack minifested itself several times as the match progressed. The aggression of Australian Calem Nieuwenhof in midfield also drew praise on a couple of occasions. Hearts created an opportunity through Kyziridis' run and shot, which flew wide. Moments later at the opposite end, St Mirren's right wing-back Callum Penman's shot from distance was deflected for a corner.

Kyziridis was growing in confidence and stung Mullen's palms shortly after the 70-minute mark following another dribbling run and shot at goal. Up front, Claudio Braga was partnered by Musa Drammeh for the final 30 minutes. Braga dropped deep off the forward line at times and also pressed higher when necessary.

The Portuguese striker had the best chance of the match on 79 minutes after Alan Forrest won possession from a St Mirren throw-in. Forrest’s touch found Drammeh, who advanced and slipped the ball right to Braga. One-on-one with Mullen, the forward's shot was saved by the goalkeeper's outstretched right leg.

McCart then departed limping heavily and McEntee found himself shunted back to play in central defence beside Kent for the final few minutes. The final whistle signalled the end of a decent run out for both sides, who will meet each other in the more competitive environment of this season’s Premiership.

Hearts first half (4-4-2): Clark; Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay, Penrice; Kartum, Devlin, Baningime, Spittal; Wilson, Kabangu.

Hearts second half (4-4-2) Fulton; Borchgrevink, Kent, McCart (Denholm 81), Milne; Forrest, McEntee, Nieuwenhof, Kyziridis; Wilson (Drammeh 60), Braga

St Mirren first half (3-4-3): Mullen; Kenny, Gogic, Iacovitti; Richardson, Falconer, O'Hara, McAvoy; McMenamin, Mandron, Mooney.

St Mirren second half (3-4-3) Mullen; Fraser, Gogic, Tanser; Penman, Smyth, Phillips, John; Idowu, Scott, Taylor.