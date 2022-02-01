How Hearts use the Edinburgh derby to attract new signings along with other club carrots

Signing targets are shown footage of key matches, given a tour of the facilities at Riccarton and shown round major landmarks in the Capital city. One of the games used is the derby against Hibs, which takes place tonight at Easter Road.

“We do use big games, the training ground and the stadium,” said Neilson. “This is a big part of it – it's a big pull for players to come and be involved in big games. Most of them have seen the derby games anyway because they are broadcast throughout Britain. The guys know what they are going into.

“We are on a good run of form at the moment but, going into a derby, it doesn't really matter. It's how you start the game and how you implement yourself in the game as well.

Hearts won 3-1 on their last visit to Easter Road.

“Derbies can be a springboard for a run of good form or it can kickstart a run of bad form. We are sitting in a position where we are doing all right but we hope to get a result tonight that will really kick us on.”

This will be Shaun Maloney’s first derby as Hibs manager since he replaced Jack Ross in December. “Shaun has come in and changed their style,” said Neilson. “It's more possession-based and you can see what they are trying to do. They have a way of playing, as do we. It will be an interesting game.”

Hearts have 14 players poised for the first experience of an Edinburgh derby in Leith tonight. One is defender Stephen Kingsley, who has never played at Easter Road despite being a former Falkirk player.

He stressed that every member of the visiting squad will be fully aware of what is required to get a result.

“We all know it’s a massive game. The pressure is always on Hearts to go and get a result there,” said Kingsley. “If you’re not Scottish and you’re coming up the road you certainly know before the game kicks off how important it is to the clubs and the fans.”

