Hearts are back in action this weekend as the Scottish Premiership returns following the conclusion of the international break. The Jambos will host Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Stadium as they look to secure more points to make their stay in third place even more comfortable.

The last time these two sides met, Hearts edged out a 1-0 win after Killie's Williams Dennis gifted his opponents an own goal. Ahead of Saturday's meeting, we've taken a look back through the archives at the last 10 clashes between these two sides and listed how Hearts have fared across all competitions. Scroll through the list below and see the latest record between Hearts and Kilmarnock.