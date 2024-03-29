Hearts are back in action this weekend as the Scottish Premiership returns following the conclusion of the international break. The Jambos will host Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Stadium as they look to secure more points to make their stay in third place even more comfortable.
The last time these two sides met, Hearts edged out a 1-0 win after Killie's Williams Dennis gifted his opponents an own goal. Ahead of Saturday's meeting, we've taken a look back through the archives at the last 10 clashes between these two sides and listed how Hearts have fared across all competitions. Scroll through the list below and see the latest record between Hearts and Kilmarnock.
1. Scottish Premiership: 2nd December 2023
It was a quiet outing on the road for Hearts as the only goal of the game came from a William Dennis own goal in the 18th minute to gift the Jambos the win. (Kilmarnock 0-1 Hearts)
2. Scottish League Cup: 26th September 2023
Jorge Grant opened up the scoring in the first half but saw his efforts cancelled out by Bradley Lyons after the break. Both sides looked set to take away a point each until Alex Lowry struck in injury time to snatch the victory. (Kilmarnock 1-2 Hearts)
3. Scottish Premiership: 13th August 2023
There were yellow cards galore in this match as Hearts earned three bookings and Kilmarnock went in the book four times. However, no goals could separate the two ont the day. (Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock)
4. Scottish Premiership: 1st April 2023
All the action came in the first half of this clash as Killie bounced back from a seventh minute Lawrence Shankland opener. A Daniel Armstrong penalty and goal from Christian Doidge secured the comeback for the home side. (Kilmarnock 2-1 Hearts)