How long has it been since Hearts and Hibs lifted the Scottish Cup, compared to all 25 winners

By Georgia Goulding
Published 24th May 2024, 19:00 BST

The 2024 Scottish Cup final will get underway this weekend between Celtic and Rangers.

Reigning Scottish Cup champions Celtic will look to defend their title on Saturday when they play out their final Old Firm derby of the season. The Hoops will be hoping to cause more upset for Rangers after pipping them to the Scottish Premiership title earlier this month.

The prestigious Scottish Cup trophy is the oldest honour in association football and the second oldest competition behind the FA Cup. In its history, a total of 25 clubs have had the privilege of lifting the silverware and while Celtic have won five of the last seven instalments, it hasn’t always been a dominant run for the Hoops.

We’ve taken a look back through the archives at each of the past winners, and how long ago they were last crowned champions. Take a look below at Hearts and Hibs’ last year of success in the Scottish Cup compared to the other winners.

Last won in 1879

1. Vale of Leven (145 years)

Last won in 1879 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Last won in 1883

2. Dumbarton (141 years)

Last won in 1883 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Last won in 1888

3. Renton (136 years)

Last won in 1888

Last won in 1893

4. Queen's Park (131 years)

Last won in 1893

