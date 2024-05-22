A total of 41 Scottish Premiership games were shown live by Sky Sports out of their maximum 48 match broadcast allocation for the 2023/24 season. Celtic and Rangers once again took centre stage as they received the lion’s share of coverage during their title battle.

Pie & Bovril has broken down the final tally of the 41 top flight games shown and ranked each club based on how many times they were scheduled live on Sky. As expected, Celtic and Rangers are way out in front as only four games of the 41 shown, or 9.8 percent, did not feature either of the Glasgow sides. This is down from last season’s seven, or 17.1 percent, of games shown live that did not feature the Hoops or the Gers.