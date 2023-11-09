News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

How many penalties have Hearts and Hibs been awarded? Spot kicks compared to Rangers, Celtic and rivals

Celtic and Rangers have been awarded more Scottish Premiership spot kicks than any other clubs, but how to Hearts and Hibs rank?

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 8th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 15:12 GMT

We are through the first quarter of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season and, once again, the awarding of penalty kicks has been one of the most talked about discussion points.

In total, 21 spot kicks have been awarded by referees in the league so far this season. Celtic and Rangers have been awarded the most so far while three clubs are yet to receive a penalty award in the league this season and three more have only once been awarded a penalty.

Here are how many penalties all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs have been awarded this season ranked from most to least:

Penalties awarded = 5

1. Celtic

Penalties awarded = 5

Photo Sales
Penalties awarded = 4

2. Rangers

Penalties awarded = 4

Photo Sales
Penalties awarded = 3

3. Livingston

Penalties awarded = 3

Photo Sales
Penalties awarded = 2

4. Kilmarnock

Penalties awarded = 2

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hearts FCCelticRangersScottish Premiership